Missouri's Endangered Animals featured in Stop Motion Class

While the participants were learning their new directorial skills, Spitzmiller said she hoped they would take a way a better understanding of the local endangered species as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Although we have many bright youngsters in our region, none of the participants could name an endangered animal or plant in Missouri," Spitzmiller said. "Almost all of them could name an endangered animal in Africa or Asia.

"I think it's an education gap that we all need to actively fix either by learning a new plant or animal a day, attending Missouri Department of Conservation or Missouri State Parks programs, or just getting outside and noticing our surroundings."

Spitzmiller said knowing what is in your backyard and how to take care of it for the future of Missourians is the best gift you can give. She said all the natural beauty that surrounds Missourians can go away in an instant once people stop fighting to preserve it.

The summer reading program is made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

"The IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nations libraries and museums," Spitzmiller said. "They advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries and related organizations through grant making, research, and policy development."