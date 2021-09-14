Mo. student test scores drop as predicted during pandemic year

For those reasons, state education commissioner Margie Vandeven urged caution when analyzing the spring 2021 test scores, which came with a warning for reporters: "Making blanket comparisons to previous years’ scores is a serious misuse of this data."

The test scores will not be used for accountability measures, including school district accreditation. State education officials said the data can be helpful to understand areas of need and where to allocate federal relief funds.

Vandeven also pointed out that all students in the state can attend in person this year.

The rate of Asian students across the state testing at or beyond grade level in all subjects — 56% — nearly reached four times the rate of Black students, who had the lowest scores of any racial group. The rate of Black students at grade level dropped to 15%, compared to 21% in 2019.

Proficiency rates for students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, a measure of poverty, were about half those compared to their classmates.