 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mock accident graphically shows dangers of driving drunk

  • 0

Farmington High School held its annual drunk driving accident recreation Friday on the school's front parking lot.

The 2022 senior class witnessed the scenario of prom students coming upon a two-vehicle accident involving other prom students who had been drinking. One student was declared dead on the scene and transported away in a hearse.

Other students were taken by ambulance to an awaiting Air Evac helicopter. Another student, the driver of one of the vehicles, was being subjected by police to a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested for driving while under the influence.

Following the reenactment, the students walked across the street to the Centene Center where a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper showed film clips and pictures and answered student’s questions about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

It's a significant problem for high school-aged young people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although males historically had higher rates, in 2019 (the most recent year that statistics are available), female high school students were more likely to drink alcohol and binge drink than male high school students. Sixteen percent of young people ages 12 to 20 years old reported drinking alcohol and 9% reported binge drinking in the past 30 days.

People are also reading…

Assisting in the mock accident were Farmington High School theater students, the Farmington Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Farmington Fire Department, St. Francois County Ambulance District, Air Evac and Cozean Funeral Home.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let the (video) games begin!

Let the (video) games begin!

A new sport has been added to most of the MAAA conference schools, but it doesn’t require a ball, glove, bat, helmet or even a racket. No prot…

Smith honored by UniTec

Smith honored by UniTec

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for March 2022 is Kali Smith, a Fredericktown junior who is pursuing Graphic Design.

MAC announces science fair winners

MAC announces science fair winners

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Mineral Area College Science Fair returned April 8 to the Park Hills campus. A total of 101 s…

North County awards UniTec bids

North County awards UniTec bids

The crowd was slim at the North County School Board meeting April 13 while board members chose a builder for UniTec Career Center’s planned an…

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany says could drop opposition to Russian oil ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News