Mock accident graphically shows dangers of driving drunk

Farmington High School held its annual drunk driving accident recreation Friday on the school's front parking lot.

The 2022 senior class witnessed the scenario of prom students coming upon a two-vehicle accident involving other prom students who had been drinking. One student was declared dead on the scene and transported away in a hearse.

Other students were taken by ambulance to an awaiting Air Evac helicopter. Another student, the driver of one of the vehicles, was being subjected by police to a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested for driving while under the influence.

Following the reenactment, the students walked across the street to the Centene Center where a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper showed film clips and pictures and answered student’s questions about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

It's a significant problem for high school-aged young people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although males historically had higher rates, in 2019 (the most recent year that statistics are available), female high school students were more likely to drink alcohol and binge drink than male high school students. Sixteen percent of young people ages 12 to 20 years old reported drinking alcohol and 9% reported binge drinking in the past 30 days.

Assisting in the mock accident were Farmington High School theater students, the Farmington Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Farmington Fire Department, St. Francois County Ambulance District, Air Evac and Cozean Funeral Home.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

