MoDOT tests bridges, names winners of the 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition

After weeks of work to build the most efficient model bridges, Southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Nov. 17 at the completion of MoDOT’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials—balsa wood, thread and glue.

Oak Ridge, Chaffee and Ste. Genevieve high schools received first, second and third place for best overall performance, respectively. These schools received cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri.

In addition, students were recognized for building the lightest bridges that carried the greatest loads. Winners included:

1st – Ayné Held – Chaffee

2nd – Kendall Marshall – Oak Ridge

3rd – Karson Ward – Oak Ridge

4th – Tanner Slinkard – Oak Ridge

5th – Brock Hobeck – Oak Ridge

Other awards included the most aesthetic bridge presented to Ayné Held of Chaffee High School and the computer-based electronic bridge award presented to Noland Beussink of Leopold High School.

Prize donations and supply sponsorships have been made possible by the following businesses and organizations: SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri, SE Chapter of Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, Three Rivers College, Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, and the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety.

MoDOT also partnered with Arkansas State University, University of Missouri-Columbia, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and Southern Illinois University to offer seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southeast Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety were on hand during the competition to discuss the importance of buckling-up and sober driving.

For more information, please contact Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark at anita.clark@modot.mo.gov or Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks at gretchen.hanks@modot.mo.gov at 573-472-5294. Additional information is available at https://www.modot.org/bridge-competition.