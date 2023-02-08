UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for January 2023 is Jack Moore, a North County senior who is pursuing a career in Electrical Technology.

Moore’s post-graduation plans include applying for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #1 in St. Louis and to secure employment as a commercial electrician.

"I’m honored to be nominated as UniTec Student of the Month. I would like to thank Mr. (Bruce) Pratte, UniTec Career Center, and my parents for pushing me to be in UniTec and helping me find my future career as an electrician," Moore said. "I am thankful to have such a great teacher who teaches us hard work, respect, and every skill we are going to need for our future trade."

UniTec instructor Bruce Pratte praised Moore.

“Jack is a second-year student who takes pride in his projects. He is one of the first to jump up and ask what tools he needs for the task. Jack is a class foreman that helps other students with any issues they have on their projects, and is my second set of eyes on the crew," Pratte said. "Jack is a natural leader and will make someone a great employee. He plans to sign up with the IBEW as soon as school he graduates."

For more information on the Electrical Technology program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.