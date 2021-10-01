More than just cleaning schools

“Even working at the old building years ago, and now at the new building 21 years later, people can’t believe the building is as old as it is,” he said. “That shows how the staff and I take great pride in what we do. Everybody I’ve worked with has always had pride in what we do.”

As for when Radford plans to retire, he said he always gives his response in a joke.

“My retirement, the way I’m looking at it, my two grandkids Jess and Amillyah will be graduating in eight years … so I’m anywhere from 5-10 years. I get out in five for good behavior … but I’ll probably stick around. They might actually have to run me off.”

Cheryl Gilliam is one of two custodians at West County Middle School. She worked for 20 years at the elementary and the past two years at middle school.

She loves the close-knit family feel of West County and the love everyone shows for one another. She also loves hearing the kids’ stories they tell her while riding her bus. She also appreciates the students and staff who go out of their way to help her when they don’t have to do so.

“Getting to see my kids grow and learn new things year after year is such a rewarding part of my job,” she said.