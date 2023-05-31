Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School Students of the Month for May were Aiden Moriarty and Griffin Phillips, respectively.

Aiden Moriarty

The daughter of Tammy and Patrick Moriarty, Aiden recently graduated from Mineral Area College with her associate degree; received a gold medal for a French Horn solo and trio (2021, 2022, 2023); was a four-year member of the MAAA All-Conference Band and the All-District Band (2021, 2022); and qualified for Cross Country State all four years; and was a member of the All-District and All-Conference Cross-Country teams four years in a row (in the 1600 meter, 3200 meter, and 4 x 800 meter relay teams, 2022). She was a member of the 2023 All-Conference and All-District 1st Place Scholar Bowl Team and was crowned the 2022 FHS homecoming queen.

Aiden served as president of the National Honor Society (2022-23) and was a member for two years; captain of the Cross-Country Team (2022-23) and was a member for four years; section leader for the Black Knight Marching Band and a member for four years; Scholar Bowl member for four years, HOSA member for four years, FBLA member for two years, FHS Swim Team for two years, and a member of the FHS Pep Band for four years. When not in school, Aiden played in the pit orchestra at the MAFAA productions of "Shrek" (2021) and “Beauty and the Beast” (2022).

Aiden has accepted a scholarship to run cross-country and track at Truman State University, where she will be in the pre-med program before attending med school. As Student of the Month, Aiden received an award of $100 and competed for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year awarded May 7.

Griffin Phillips

The son of Deanna and Mark Phillips, Griffin was selected to Missouri Boys State, the All-District Baseball Team, All-District Soccer Team, and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is president of the Youth Group Ambassadors, a member of the SPHS soccer team and baseball team. Griffin is also a member of the FFA State Choir and won the FFA Beef Production Proficiency Award.

After graduation from high school, Griffin will attend college where he intends to earn a degree in business management. As Student of the Month, he received an award of $100 and competed for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year awarded May 7.