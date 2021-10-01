Mork named Elks student of the month for Bismarck

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 is proud to announce that Tyler Mork is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for September.

Tyler is the son of Michelle and Shawn Mork.

In his junior year, Tyler was named student of the month and academic all-state baseball. He has been president of Bismarck High student council and is currently vice president. He has been involved in baseball, student council, and national honor society.

In his free time, he works on the farm, hunts, and goes fishing.

He plans to attend college, play baseball and work on an associates of arts degree to enter the police academy. Tyler will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 1.

