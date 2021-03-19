MSU announces local fall graduates

Missouri State University awarded 1,534 degrees to students in fall 2020. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 11 at JQH Arena.

The following local students earned degrees:

Abigail Gonzalez of Park Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Marketing.

Hunter Reed of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science, General Agriculture, Cum Laude.

Joslyn Schott of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Hospitality Leadership and Hospitality Leadership/Gen Ops, Cum Laude.

Devin Shepard of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Mass Media.

Garrett Thomure of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Movement Science.

Taylor Trolinger of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Its stated purpose is to develop fully-educated citizens with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

