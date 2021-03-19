 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MSU announces local fall graduates
0 comments
top story

MSU announces local fall graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MSU announces fall graduates

Fall 2020 commencement ceremony scenes on Dec. 11. 

 Jesse Scheve/Missouri State University

Missouri State University awarded 1,534 degrees to students in fall 2020. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 11 at JQH Arena.

The following local students earned degrees:

Abigail Gonzalez of Park Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Marketing.

Hunter Reed of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science, General Agriculture, Cum Laude.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joslyn Schott of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Hospitality Leadership and Hospitality Leadership/Gen Ops, Cum Laude.

Devin Shepard of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Mass Media.

Garrett Thomure of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Movement Science.

Taylor Trolinger of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Its stated purpose is to develop fully-educated citizens with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UniTec recognizes Upchurch
Education

UniTec recognizes Upchurch

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for January 2021 is Mark Upchurch, a Kingston High School senior who is interested in electrical work.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News