The Association for Business Information Technology Students (A-BITS) team from Missouri State University attended the U.S. Information Technology Collegiate Conference (USITCC) from March 30-April 1 in Plano, Texas.

Team members participated in eight contests with 160-plus students from 20 universities and colleges across the U.S.

They won several awards:

Microsoft Office Solutions: 3rd place, Ian Brown from Verona, Missouri, and Patrick Sikes from Fredericktown, Missouri; Honorable mention: Krista Alexander from Battlefield, Missouri, and Brad Davidson from Springfield, Missouri

System Analysis and Design: 2nd Place, Sara Slayton from Republic, Missouri, and Alexandra Thies from Pocahontas, Illinois; 3rd Place, Chris Burros from Springfield, Missouri, and Lyle Rich from Nixa, Missouri

Application Development: 2nd Place, Bri Thompson from Salisbury, Missouri, and Thies; 3rd Place, Bach Nguyen from Hanoi, Vietnam, and Slayton; Honorable mention, Jeffrey Mitchell from Springfield, Missouri, and Jessica Snare from Warrensburg, Missouri.

PC Troubleshooting: 1st Place, Davidson; Honorable mention, Conner Wilkinson from Reeds Springs, Missouri; Honorable mention: Gabriel Fox from Republic, Missouri; Honorable mention: Burros

Network Design: 2nd Place, Brown and Davidson; 3rd Place, Wilkinson and Fox

Security:1st Place, Brown; 2nd Place, Jacob Renkoski from Springfield, Missouri; Honorable Mention, Noah Lawson from Springfield, Missouri; Honorable Mention, Wilkinson

Business Analytics: 3rd Place, Nicolas Loke from Klang, Malaysia, and Rajan Shukla from Bhairahawa, Nepal; Honorable mention, Alexander Fuerst from Deggendorf, Germany, and Ashish Sedai from Nepal