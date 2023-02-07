Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2022 dean's list. These local students made the list:

Patrick Sikes of Fredericktown

Lexie Stamp of Fredericktown

Aubrey Brewster of Bonne Terre

Embry Childress of Farmington

Erin Coleman of Farmington

Sloane Elam of Farmington

Kayla Galczynski of Farmington

Erin Gantz of Farmington

Garret Giuliani of Farmington

Claire Inman of Farmington

Madeline Joyce of Farmington

Eli Lamb of Farmington

Gwen Layton of Farmington

Tatum Legan of Farmington

Katie Lenhardt of Desloge

Kaitlyn Orr of Farmington

Emily Owings of Bonne Terre

Lynzie Shipman of Farmington

Sawyer Wampler of Desloge

Allie Rawson of Bonne Terre

Rachael Rodgers of Farmington

Alison Thomas of Park Hills

Alaina Viera of Farmington

Mckennah Wallace of Farmington

Elizabeth Basler of Bloomsdale

Cass Cavanaugh of Ste Genevieve

Russell Kirkhuff of Ste Genevieve

Julia Mcklin of Sainte Genevieve

Celina Mueller of Ste Genevieve

Ella Reed of Bloomsdale

Camryn Basler of Bloomsdale

Rachel Blum of Bloomsdale

Kaden Buatte of Sainte Genevieve

Mia Weiler of Bloomsdale

Matthew Huff of Farmington

Peyton Stacy of Farmington

Paige Weber of Park Hills

Cassie Widdows of Farmington