Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2022 dean's list. These local students made the list:
Patrick Sikes of Fredericktown
Lexie Stamp of Fredericktown
Aubrey Brewster of Bonne Terre
Embry Childress of Farmington
Erin Coleman of Farmington
Sloane Elam of Farmington
Kayla Galczynski of Farmington
People are also reading…
Erin Gantz of Farmington
Garret Giuliani of Farmington
Claire Inman of Farmington
Madeline Joyce of Farmington
Eli Lamb of Farmington
Gwen Layton of Farmington
Tatum Legan of Farmington
Katie Lenhardt of Desloge
Kaitlyn Orr of Farmington
Emily Owings of Bonne Terre
Lynzie Shipman of Farmington
Sawyer Wampler of Desloge
Allie Rawson of Bonne Terre
Rachael Rodgers of Farmington
Alison Thomas of Park Hills
Alaina Viera of Farmington
Mckennah Wallace of Farmington
Elizabeth Basler of Bloomsdale
Cass Cavanaugh of Ste Genevieve
Russell Kirkhuff of Ste Genevieve
Julia Mcklin of Sainte Genevieve
Celina Mueller of Ste Genevieve
Ella Reed of Bloomsdale
Camryn Basler of Bloomsdale
Rachel Blum of Bloomsdale
Kaden Buatte of Sainte Genevieve
Mia Weiler of Bloomsdale
Matthew Huff of Farmington
Peyton Stacy of Farmington
Paige Weber of Park Hills
Cassie Widdows of Farmington