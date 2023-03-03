Missouri State University recently announced it had awarded 1,538 degrees to students in fall 2022.

Erin Coleman of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Garret Giuliani of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

Melissa Halter of Farmington earned a Master of Arts in History.

Kathryn Inman of Farmington earned a Master of Arts in English.

Olivia Klug of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

Lauren Mercer of Ste. Genevieve earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Celina Mueller of Ste. Genevieve earned a Bach of Science in Education in Early Childhood Education.

Jacob Oliver of Ste. Genevieve earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Connor Purkett of Farmington earned a Bachelor's Degree of Music.

Madison Rodgers of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.

Carter Roth of Ste. Genevieve earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

Rachel Turner of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminology.

