Missouri State University recently announced it had awarded 1,538 degrees to students in fall 2022.
Erin Coleman of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Garret Giuliani of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.
Melissa Halter of Farmington earned a Master of Arts in History.
Kathryn Inman of Farmington earned a Master of Arts in English.
Olivia Klug of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Lauren Mercer of Ste. Genevieve earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Celina Mueller of Ste. Genevieve earned a Bach of Science in Education in Early Childhood Education.
Jacob Oliver of Ste. Genevieve earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
Connor Purkett of Farmington earned a Bachelor's Degree of Music.
Madison Rodgers of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
Carter Roth of Ste. Genevieve earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Rachel Turner of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminology.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Its stated purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.