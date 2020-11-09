MU Extension to host franchise opportunity class in region

Even in this pandemic time, the human spirit to be one’s own boss is still alive. Small businesses are starting up in the region on a regular basis.

To help future business owners understand the world of franchising, its benefits and its disadvantages, University of Missouri Extension Field Specialist Richard Proffer has partnered with Chris Coleman of FranNet to offer a one hour online discussion to anyone interested the possibility of franchising.

Coleman is a franchise specialist and works to match up interested party/ies with the right type of franchise. He also educates the parties on both sides of the coin for franchises. Coleman said, “the good side, you are your own boss and the banks prefer a franchise for lending purposes. The down side, you still are giving some of your profit to another entity.”

He works throughout the Midwest but is headquartered in St. Louis.

The class is Wednesday at 6 p.m. People interested in the class will need to go to their local MU Extension county page and click on the link for the franchise class. Then they will receive the link to sign into the class. The class is at no charge.