MU Extension to host franchise opportunity class in region
Even in this pandemic time, the human spirit to be one’s own boss is still alive. Small businesses are starting up in the region on a regular basis.

To help future business owners understand the world of franchising, its benefits and its disadvantages, University of Missouri Extension Field Specialist Richard Proffer has partnered with Chris Coleman of FranNet to offer a one hour online discussion to anyone interested the possibility of franchising.

Coleman is a franchise specialist and works to match up interested party/ies with the right type of franchise. He also educates the parties on both sides of the coin for franchises. Coleman said, “the good side, you are your own boss and the banks prefer a franchise for lending purposes. The down side, you still are giving some of your profit to another entity.”

He works throughout the Midwest but is headquartered in St. Louis.

The class is Wednesday at 6 p.m. People interested in the class will need to go to their local MU Extension county page and click on the link for the franchise class. Then they will receive the link to sign into the class. The class is at no charge.

Coleman will cover in this one hour, the benefits of franchising, typical requirements, funding methods, how do you research franchises and what is the right one for you. He will then, in January, travel to Southeast Missouri to do an in-person three hour class where he will go into more depth on what franchise is right for you and answer questions. These in-person classes will be social distanced and safe practices followed. For this class, there will be a $20 registration fee payable at the time of registration.

If you do not have an internet link for the class or have questions, call Richard Proffer at 573-243-3581 so he can assist you in attending the class.

