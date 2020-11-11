NC adjusts Thanksgiving week

The North County Board of Education on Tuesday night approved designating the two days before the Nov. 25-27 Thanksgiving break as virtual learning days, due to the rise in coronavirus cases and quarantine circumstances throughout the buildings.
Initially, board member Alan Gremminger proposed the board consider extending the leave to two weeks, entering the Red Level of the district’s pandemic plan solely for middle and high school students, since those students would be more apt to be capable of looking after themselves and distance learning on their own.
He observed that elementary grades were a bit more stable in terms of infection and learning plans — two choices are offered, virtual or in-person-- as compared to the rate of infection and the three kinds of learning methods instructors are having to juggle in grades 7-12 — virtual, in-person, and a hybrid of the two based on the liberal quarantining criteria the state is currently reviewing to amend.
“We could use a break for a lot of reasons, first to allow for a quarantine without really quarantining, but also to give our middle and high school teachers a much needed break. They’re absolutely under water with their additional teaching duties,” Gremminger said. “In Parkside and Primary, they’re either doing in-person or virtual.
"High School is doing both. While the elementary teachers are pretty much dealing with the same number of students, high school and middle school are dealing with 120 to 140 students. That’s a lot to keep up with, while using two to three different methods of teaching.”
Gremminger suggested a two-week Thanksgiving break, which would mean students would return for three weeks before leaving on a two-week Christmas break.
Board member Jebo Bullock said he disagreed with the proposal, fearing virtual learning was endangering students’ academic success.
“I have a couple of concerns and one is that we’re getting ready to turn out — and excuse me for lack of better terms — some dumb students,” he said. “We’re getting ready to do it this year and most probably next year. Much less intelligent kids than what we’ve had in the past.
Support Local Journalism
"If we don’t change our way and get these kids back in school, with their face-to-face to the teachers, we’re doing an extreme, extreme disservice to these students.”
Bullock pointed out the soccer team won the district but couldn’t press on due to quarantine “for no reason.”
“I know four kids on that soccer team, they got their lives destroyed last week,” Bullock said of the hope-dashing quarantine.
The discussion turned to the quarantine measures required by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which DHSS is said to be reviewing in hopes of loosening the criteria dictating the two-week period when students must distance-learn. School administrators also chimed in regarding the drop in grades among students who were distance-learning, but many agreed that the students whose grades were dropping might not be academically-inclined to begin with.
Discussion of student athletes was also taken up, with some voicing concern that athletic participation was being curtailed due to excessive quarantine measures, and others pointing out that it was the very athletes who refused to wear masks or take precautions against getting the virus who also might be endangering their teammates’ participation. Some administrators in the crowd pointed out many teachers have also become lax in wearing masks and social-distancing from each other, on top of the added workload of juggling in-person and virtual lesson planning.
After about 20 minutes of discussion, the board agreed to close district buildings the entire week of Thanksgiving, giving pre-K-4th grade students distance-learning packets on Friday to be completed the following Monday and Tuesday. Students in 5th-12th grades will virtually learn through their Chromebooks, and are required to complete all work assigned.
All students in pre-K through 6th grades will get a package of food on the Friday before that includes free breakfast and lunch for Monday and Tuesday. Students in 7th-12th grades can sign up to pick up free meals for Monday and Tuesday, as well. All virtual students will get food for Monday and Tuesday with their normal meal pick-up on Nov. 19.
School will resume on Nov. 30.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the audit for 2019-20.
- Approved an hourly increase for UniTec evening instructors of three years or more, from $20 an hour to $25 an hour.
- Approved the amended budget for the current school year.
- Changed the date of the next meeting to Dec. 15.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.