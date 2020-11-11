NC adjusts Thanksgiving week

The North County Board of Education on Tuesday night approved designating the two days before the Nov. 25-27 Thanksgiving break as virtual learning days, due to the rise in coronavirus cases and quarantine circumstances throughout the buildings.

Initially, board member Alan Gremminger proposed the board consider extending the leave to two weeks, entering the Red Level of the district’s pandemic plan solely for middle and high school students, since those students would be more apt to be capable of looking after themselves and distance learning on their own.

He observed that elementary grades were a bit more stable in terms of infection and learning plans — two choices are offered, virtual or in-person-- as compared to the rate of infection and the three kinds of learning methods instructors are having to juggle in grades 7-12 — virtual, in-person, and a hybrid of the two based on the liberal quarantining criteria the state is currently reviewing to amend.

“We could use a break for a lot of reasons, first to allow for a quarantine without really quarantining, but also to give our middle and high school teachers a much needed break. They’re absolutely under water with their additional teaching duties,” Gremminger said. “In Parkside and Primary, they’re either doing in-person or virtual.