NC approves expanded Wi-Fi

Adding a student club and expanding Wi-Fi were two topics on which members took action during the North County School Board meeting in October.

The high school will add “Students for Life,” an after-school club sponsored by business and life science teacher Doug Karsch. The intent of the club is to support teen parents, spread information about abortion alternatives and the risks associated with abortion, and work to stamp out abortion.

Students for Life is a national organization whose website says it is committed to abolishing abortion in a compassionate, non-violent way.

“Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action are committed to ending the violence of abortion and condemns violence against those engaged in abortion,” the “About Us” section reads. “As organizations active in strategic outreach to win hearts and minds for life, SFLA and SFL Action advocate for programs that educate, equip and empower students to build a culture of life, reaching out in love and compassion to those who are considering abortion or are engaged in that tragic industry.”

