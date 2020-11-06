NC approves expanded Wi-Fi

Adding a student club and expanding Wi-Fi were two topics on which members took action during the North County School Board meeting in October.
The high school will add “Students for Life,” an after-school club sponsored by business and life science teacher Doug Karsch. The intent of the club is to support teen parents, spread information about abortion alternatives and the risks associated with abortion, and work to stamp out abortion.
Students for Life is a national organization whose website says it is committed to abolishing abortion in a compassionate, non-violent way.
“Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action are committed to ending the violence of abortion and condemns violence against those engaged in abortion,” the “About Us” section reads. “As organizations active in strategic outreach to win hearts and minds for life, SFLA and SFL Action advocate for programs that educate, equip and empower students to build a culture of life, reaching out in love and compassion to those who are considering abortion or are engaged in that tragic industry.”
Support Local Journalism
The board tabled working with MSBA to track their Local Tax Effort and Public Placement Fund billing. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy explained that, when a student comes to North County from another school district due to the foster care system, it’s possible to “bill” the other school district in order to help support the education of that student, and vice versa — if a North County student enters a foster home in another school district, that district can “bill” North County to help support that student.
“It’s not a money maker or a money loss,” Levy said. “We’re just making sure we’re capturing all the money we’re due to help support the education of our students. It helps recover local tax effort paid to educate that kid. We’re still investigating it.”
Levy said the board is “super-excited” on two more actions that were taken at the board meeting, both dealing with Wi-Fi.
The board voted to use some of the transportation CARES funding to enter a one-year agreement for Kajeet Smart Bus Wi-Fi on the buses. It should give students the ability to study on the bus.
The board also voted to use grant funding to install Wi-Fi access internet points in the parking lots of all of their buildings. The service will not be available to the public, only to students, and it is password- protected.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the North County Administration Building.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!