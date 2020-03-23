NC board approves pre-K expansion

Before closing its campus doors to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, North County R-1 School District approved expanding the pre-kindergarten program at its March 11 meeting.
The board also welcomed David Bahr to the board during a brief induction ceremony. Bahr was the only candidate who filed for the single-year term in the April 7 election, to fill a vacancy left by a board member's absence this fall.
Following the induction, several kindergarten and pre-K instructors addressed the board before the decision was made, sharing statistics, pointing out trends in education and impressing upon the board members the importance of readying kids for kindergarten.
Using old North County report cards, Pam Elliott, kindergarten teacher, pointed out that, in 1978, kindergarten students were expected to master only 14 objective-based skills – like counting, name-spelling, and remembering the alphabet-- and 11 social skills, such as taking turns, not interrupting, sharing, following multi-step directions.
By 1987, kindergarten students were expected to know 23 objective-based skills and 14 social skills.
Thirty years later, Elliott pointed out, the kindergarten report card reflects scores for 43 objective-based skills and 11 social skills.
“What we did in kindergarten back then, is what students are now doing in pre-K,” Elliott said. “So they're doing things like identifying and printing their first name, recognizing their last name, learning colors and shapes, counting to 20, identifying what are names of letters, identifying numbers, zero to 10, know their birthday, age and address. Those are all things even when I started teaching 18 years ago, that we taught in kindergarten. Now that is a pre-K skill.”
Elliott said since the district doesn’t keep track of students who attended daycares, she can only speak to the promotional statistics of pre-K students who went through kindergarten and were successfully promoted to first grade. In the last two years, 98% of students who went through North County’s pre-K program moved on from kindergarten to first grade, largely, she said, because they were well-prepared.
“That is a huge celebration. That's a huge factor. It's a huge thing for us when those kiddos get that foundational learning opportunity in pre K, and then they come to kindergarten already knowing so many of those things that we don't have time in kindergarten to go back and teach them. I mean, 98% is phenomenal.”
Elliott added that the emphasis for recruitment will be on students who wouldn’t have gone to daycare anyway. “And they need the education,” she said. “Essentially, those kids who are not coming to pre-K are starting kindergarten a whole year behind. So starting their career, their educational career, they're already a solid year behind other children who have that opportunity.”
Bussing will be possible for students, as well as meals. Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples indicated the program would essentially pay for itself in terms of public funding. As many as 60 additional full-time slots will be available. The board unanimously approved expanding the pre-K program.
The board also heard a report from Samples about the various goings-on at the lower-grade schools.
North County Primary enjoyed Dr. Seuss Week, which featured a family night and community readers who read to the kids their favorite books. Second grade students read to students at daycares and to residents at nursing homes.
Samples said Dr. Seuss Week also went very well at Parkside, and all of the volunteers who took time to read to the students were greatly appreciated. Students and staff enjoyed spirit days and other themed activities throughout the week. The Rebel Invitational Spelling Bee on March 9 saw participation from five Parkside students: Zoey Callahan, Connor Cline, Lauren Miles, Weston Lashley, and Sophia Jaycox. Zoey took seventh place.
At North County Intermediate, students who were caught up with all of their quarterly work got to participate in fun activities in the school’s inaugural BLITZ day, while those who did not get to participate had the opportunity to complete any work on which they were behind.
Associate Superintendent Katie Bockman reported on middle and high school activities. On March 9, she said, middle and high school math students won big at the MAC Mathematics Competition. North County was in the large school division with Potosi, Farmington, Ste. Genevieve and Fredericktown school districts. Both the 7th/8th and 9th/10th grade teams won second place and our 11th/12th grade team won first place. “We also had several students taking home individual awards from the contest,” Bockman said.
Both choir and band programs participated in the MSHSAA Solo and Small Ensemble Festival “with outstanding results,” according to Bockman.
“We had four vocal soloists and the following groups were rated 1 Exemplary (which is the top rating),” she said. “Trebelaires Ladies, Freshman Ladies, Phillip’s Singer’s Mixed Double Quartet, Singer Ladies Trio, Singer’s Men’s Double Quartet, Singer’s Ladies Miscellaneous, and Cantor Singer’s Mixed Double Quartet. Our Band boasted five soloists rated exemplary and our Flute Trio, Clarinet Trio, Clarinet Quartet, and Sax Quartet were rated with 1s as well.”
Bockman said the Raiderettes returned from national competition placing fourth in the nation in the Small Varsity Game Day category, “the first time our ladies have entered into this particular category.”
The Raiderettes were also fifth in the nation in Medium Varsity Team Performance, and finalist in the Medium Varsity Jazz, the first time they made finals in this category. “Prior to the nationals trip, the Raiderettes became the State Champions in Class 3A Mix. They celebrated an undefeated regionals season with 1st place in every routine in every competition,” Bockman reported.
Raider Basketball teams were awarded All Conference honors that Wednesday, with 1st team to Karter Kekec and Kayleigh Winch; 2nd team Clayton Crow and Ella Gant. Bockman said spring regular season play kicks off next week with baseball and the Valle Tournament, soccer at Valley Park, and track at Farmington.
In other news, the board:
- Agreed to re-bid the audit contract;
- Approved e-sports and gaming as an additional activity and sport;
- Approved a resolution authorizing series 2020 G.O. refunding bonds;
- Awarded a $35,980 groundskeeping contract to Mac's Lawn Service, Bonne Terre, for servicing lawncare at all buildings in the district;
- Set the next board meeting at April 15 instead of April 16.
