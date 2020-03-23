NC board approves pre-K expansion

Elliott said since the district doesn’t keep track of students who attended daycares, she can only speak to the promotional statistics of pre-K students who went through kindergarten and were successfully promoted to first grade. In the last two years, 98% of students who went through North County’s pre-K program moved on from kindergarten to first grade, largely, she said, because they were well-prepared.

“That is a huge celebration. That's a huge factor. It's a huge thing for us when those kiddos get that foundational learning opportunity in pre K, and then they come to kindergarten already knowing so many of those things that we don't have time in kindergarten to go back and teach them. I mean, 98% is phenomenal.”

Elliott added that the emphasis for recruitment will be on students who wouldn’t have gone to daycare anyway. “And they need the education,” she said. “Essentially, those kids who are not coming to pre-K are starting kindergarten a whole year behind. So starting their career, their educational career, they're already a solid year behind other children who have that opportunity.”