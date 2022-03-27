NC Board celebrated at meeting

Members of the Board of Education of the North County R-I School District, during a short meeting March 15 at the Board of Education & Administration Building in Bonne Terre, agreed on insurance benefits, approved contracts for lawn care and food service, and were even treated to a little swag when they met in regular session.

North County students and staff pooled together to give board members cards, posters, candy, hats, blankets, pen holders and cookies in honor of Board Appreciation Week March 6-12.

Superintendent Katie Bockman said the district greatly appreciates the current board, which includes Randy Hubbard, president; James "Jebo" Bullock, vice president; David Mallow, secretary; Julie Pratte, treasurer; Dave Bahr, Alan Gremminger and Stacy Wilfong.

“We do appreciate them. Being a board member is often a thankless position that requires an inordinate amount of patience and time, and we’re glad when good people choose to run for office,” Bockman said. “We greatly benefit from their decisions. For instance, we’re coming out of a bad situation, financially, and we’re finally getting back on track, thanks to their leadership.”

The board later in the meeting unanimously approved a health insurance plan, United Healthcare PPO 11, and paying the monthly cost of $572.43 for each full-time employee. Since last year, North County has been part of an insurance consortium with other MAAA schools and the Jackson School District.

“It’s very helpful to be in the consortium,” Bockman said. “Instead of one claim affecting the terms for your district, having more districts makes our insurance more affordable.”

Not so unanimous was the decision to approve Aramark as the district’s food service management company next year, with four one-year renewal options based on performance. Hubbard voted no, having indicated in prior meetings he would be more interested in returning to the model in which the district oversaw food service from start to finish.

Bockman explained that might be a possibility down the road, but currently most feel at this time that Aramark offers better buying power for food and paper products, as well as distribution, while the school district would need more money to start their own service back up again.

Unanimously approved was a one-year extension of the groundskeeping services contract with JLo’s Lawn Care, LLC, for 2023.

Bockman, in her regular report to the board, thanked elementary schools for inviting staff and community members to read to students during Read Across America week. She said it was fun and a great way to reconnect with kids. She also thanked the Bonne Terre Prison for a donation of 150 binders.

Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples reported that at the Primary School, morning meeting topics were dedicated to discussing women who helped shape America, in honor of Women’s History Month. He also gave kudos to educational technology specialist Jennifer Huff for remodeling district teacher lounges.

Samples said the number of disciplinary challenges have declined at the Primary School due to a more restorative approach being taken, as well as family meetings and trauma-informed practices. He added plans are being made for summertime professional development and a session of summer school. Early childhood/kindergarten registration was held recently and saw a good turnout, Samples said. An additional registration date is planned on April 5.

At Parkside Elementary, $1,643.96 was raised for the American Heart Association, and Samples thanked P.E. teacher Rodney St. Gemme for sponsoring the event. Samples also thanked community readers who read to North County students during Read Across America week. Additionally, he recognized a staffer for coordinating a safety drill and bus safety drills with the help of the Transportation Department.

At the Intermediate School, Samples reported, interventions are being waged with students who are a little behind or below proficiency, to make sure they are receiving the correct support. Samples added that MAP testing begins in April.

Assistant Principal Dr. Brandon Gregory said spring sports were beginning. The Middle School is planning for the First Friday Fun Day, now that COVID numbers have decreased. The school also plans to resume Club Day and other activities. MAP testing will begin April 11.

Gregory congratulated Jazz Band and Music students who placed during recent music competitions and announced upcoming dates of high school activities. He also congratulated Lori Kohm for being named Secondary Counselor of the Year by the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association.

Gregory thanked Bruce Williams and US Tool for donating $25,000 to the UniTec Foundation, which is working hard to raise more than $100,000 before May 15. He said about 250 guests attended the UniTec Showcase Night, and it was great seeing such support for UniTec.

In other board business:

Board members received the summer school handbooks to review. The final decision on holding Summer School will be made in May. The locations are up in the air because of HVAC work.

Board members designated 6 p.m., April 13, for the next regular board meeting at the administration building on Berry Road in Bonne Terre.

