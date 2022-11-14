NC board gives employees bonus, OKs audit

North County teachers, professionals, administration and staff members will see a generous bonus Nov. 22.

The Board of Education for the North County School District decided last week to give $1,000 to full-time employees and $500 to part-time employees, in gratitude for the extra work they’ve put in during school safety training and exercises. Coincidentally, next week is American Education Week.

According to North County’s chief financial officer, David Schoenbeck, the district is in a good financial position. He provided a summary of the 2021-22 audit, also presented to board members for approval, which garnered an “unmodified opinion” from the auditing agency, indicating a clean audit.

Board member David Mallow asked him if he thought the district should focus on anything in particular this year, financially.

“We're in pretty decent shape,” Schoenbeck replied. “You know, all of our fund balances are growing. You can see that end-of-the-year balance in the general fund increased about $1.4 million and then debt service increased about half a million dollars. So overall, those two funds are in decent shape, those balances are significantly improved over prior years. I feel really good about that.”

Schoenbeck pointed out that, as bond issue projects are ticked off the list, the capital spending will decrease.

“I anticipate that improving again for the coming year. So I feel like we're doing really well.”

Board member Randy Hubbard asked if the capital projects were still under budget. Schoenbeck said they were, and he hopes they continue to be as they move into Summer 2023, funded by the bond issue that was passed in 2020. The board unanimously approved the audit.

During her report later in the evening, Superintendent Katie Bockman said she was thankful for Schoenbeck’s crunching the numbers so that employees could receive the Nov. 22 bonus.

“He's guided me very, very well, and he's done a phenomenal job of working that out, and in payroll, Cassie Brauer and Lesley Eichhorn will be working on getting all of those checks out to people,” she said. “It's very important to us to recognize the employees’ hard work, because I have never seen the district as a whole come together and work as hard as we have in these first few months.

“Everyone is trying something new, trying something different. We may fall on our faces, but we still support each other … the collaboration from the people in this room has really set the tone and we're working together every day. I hope that our staff feel supported and appreciated because that is our goal. It's the only way we can make things better for kids.”

Board member Alan Gremminger said he thought Bockman deserved credit for her management style.

“Some of this goes to Katie, as well, because in addition to her leadership, part of that leadership is allowing the rest of you to do your jobs and giving you the free rein to do your jobs and trusting you to do your jobs,” Gremminger said. “…Part of that is having someone at the top who recognizes the fact we've got people who can do their jobs, and Katie allows them to do it, so many accolades to Ms. Bockman, as well.”

Assistant Superintendent Brandon Gregory provided a brief summary of the district-wide assessment and evaluation plan for the high school’s at-risk student programs. Four at-risk programs are currently in place: the alternative school, the READ program, IDEA and credit recovery.

Mallow asked how many students are in at-risk programs at any given time. High School Principal Ryan Long said, due to COVID’s effects on education, the current number is higher than usual in one of his programs.

“Well, in the READ program, it is really a lot higher than normal right now. I’m going to be honest, it's the COVID rollover,” he said. “A lot of those students that went virtual were not successful, which meant they were behind at least a year's credits and those students are still working their way through the at-risk program. So our numbers are up higher than they would typically be.”

Long said typically, there would be 30-40 students in that at-risk program, but currently, the number is “in the 60s. But I feel that that we've probably got one more year left before numbers return to pre-pandemic levels, as students cycle through the system.”

One positive vestige of the pandemic, the federally-funded Free Lunch for All program, is unfortunately going away, which has resulted in some local misinformation Bockman said she wanted to dispel.

“The end to the Free Lunch for All program was sponsored by the USDA, not North County School District, not St. Francois County, not the MAAA and not the State of Missouri,” she said. “It was an end of a federal government program that was directly paid for with federal funds."

Bockman pointed out the district extended the program for three weeks at its own expense to give families time to fill out paperwork for the free and reduced lunch program, and federal rules still had to be followed. She also announced that many in the public who were misguidedly faulting the district for being stingy, did not realize how many employees frequently donate to students out of their own pockets, and added that the district’s citizens should also be proud for supporting the district.

“After a few years, people forget ‘business as usual’ and I understand that. I also understand the complications we all face economically,” Bockman said. “But I want to let everyone know, it is not easy on anyone to set parameters, to have guidelines and to follow rules. But we have to do that.”

She announced that the district is currently using the Primary School as a pilot for a “lunch scholarship” program that would allow members of the community to pay for a student’s lunch for $30 a quarter, $60 a semester, or $120 a year.

“We have an extraordinary community to support us day in and day out no matter what we ask. And I have never lived nor worked in a community that does more than Bonne Terre and Desloge,” Bockman said. “So to have people think that we don't do that (support the district), that's not acceptable to me. We have staff members who have taken out of their own personal accounts, money for shoes, for clothes, for necessities, for electric bills, for gas, cars, to transport their children.

“They do this every day and have done it for the 18 years I have been here. And they’re not just teachers. These are custodians. These are bus drivers, and they don't want anyone to know. I just know, because I see their checks. But I will tell you, you have an outstanding district full of people who are giving and I appreciate it. I know our kids someday will appreciate it and they will learn to be charitable, too.”

Assistant Superintendents Dr. Gregory and Dr. Lori Lamb provided their reports to the board, as well.

Among the highlights of Gregory’s report, middle achool conducted parent-teacher conferences Oct. 25. The high school's National Honor Society inducted 40 new members, and a Rho Kappa/National Honor Society food drive is in the works. UniTec Career Center’s annex will see its concrete floor poured soon, and Hubbard and his son, Brandon, were thanked for Hubbard Construction’s help clearing the annex site in preparation for building.

Gregory also shared a vision for addressing the overabundance of athletic banners in the gym, some of which are showing signs of deterioration. He said he was talking with another school district about how they handled storing, consolidating or auctioning off old banners to make way for new ones.

Among the highlights of Lamb’s report, Parkside Elementary won an award for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). Lamb said parent-teacher conferences were well-attended.

Lamb said the Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP) Review Team is meeting this week after school to review the goals, strategies, and action steps for the district strategic plan.