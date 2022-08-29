NC Board hears from concerned parent

North County School District Board of Education on Aug. 18 awarded bids for UniTec’s building projects, approved various contracts, policies and goals, and discussed with one parent the limits placed on school districts’ abilities to monitor students’ behavior on school grounds, or correct bad behavior.

The parent, whose son is a minor so neither will be identified by the Daily Journal, shared an update on his middle-school son’s behavior. Last October and again in November, he asked board members and administrators what more could be done to prevent students from vaping on campus. His son was disciplined a few times by the school. The parent also disciplined his son at home. He and then-Assistant Middle School Principal Jason Toney reviewed the district’s options for addressing the vaping.

But after some intervention, the student appeared to change.

“In November, I had a brand new kid. So I got really busy, but also my son seemed to turn over a new leaf. He wasn't getting in trouble and Mr. Toney said he's hanging out with a different crowd,” the parent said.

His son, the parent said, took up a sport and achieved a state record, having never tried the sport before. The parent thought his son’s challenges might be over.

“But I found out at the beginning of summer vacation, things were not going well at school at all. In fact, he had stolen one of our cell phones and got it to school and was Snapchatting his friends and they were bringing edibles to school, vapes with the CBD oil in ’em. Just non-stop.

“I was trying my best to get all the stuff off the Snapchat so I could show you guys how bad it was, but he ended up getting the password changed, I couldn't get it up anymore. I couldn't actually get the evidence to show you. But it was bad.

“My concern is, Mr. Toney thought he was doing awesome. I thought he was doing awesome. (The coach) thought he was doing awesome. He had us all fooled. All this stuff was still going on in the school.”

The parent asked what the school’s policy on cell phones was, given that his son was still able to obtain an old cell phone and bring it to school.

Superintendent Katie Bockman said cell phone policies vary according to grade level, with elementary students not allowed to have them, and older students having increased freedom with advancing grades.

“You do have more after school activities (in the advanced grade levels) that you have those types of things going on where they need to notify parents throughout the day, and most classrooms, they don't have their cell phones out,” she said. “I know some have baskets still, where they put their cell phones in a pouch when they go into the classroom. So I do know that happens at secondary level.”

When asked if more rules regarding smoking, vaping and cell phone usage could be made, Bockman said she thought it was very important to “educate not just the students, but also the community. And I think we have to keep doing that.

“I can say, don't bring your cell phone, but are they still gonna have that? They're still gonna have it, they can hide it. We know that, you know that, I know that, so do parents,” Bockman said. “I'm a firm believer in, don't make rules you can't enforce because we fail, and then they know that they can try something else and it progresses into more severe behaviors.”

Board member Alan Gremminger asked the parent if he had tried contacting the parents of his son’s friends to talk to them about the misbehaviors.

“So, I have a few. Not many, because it seems the parents have the same issues that the kids have, is probably the best way to say that,” the parent told Gremminger. “And I've tried to avoid them. My goal is, I'm trying to get my child to move away from that group of people, which is a tough thing to do, because he spent many young years hanging out with that group of people. But I have spoke to a few of them and a few of them are excited. They said they were gonna be here and they were gonna let you guys know.”

The room laughed along with the parent, in silent recognition he was the only representative who made it to the actual meeting.

A board member asked the parent what he did to discipline his son.

“Well, he has been away all summer at a facility to work on that,” the parent said. “He’s missed out on an entire summer.”

The parent asked what more could be done on the district’s end.

Bockman said they’ll continue to communicate and administrators will continue to try to monitor and address students’ access to materials and behaviors that were counterproductive to learning, achievement and positive contributions.

In other news, the board:

Approved the resolution and tax rates for the debt service and operating levy of $4.4258 per $100 assessed valuation.

Heard that North County’s Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) program was fully accredited once again.

Discussed and approved the district goals as affirmed each year. Bockman said they were unchanged from last year.

Awarded bids for the UniTec building projects.

Approved adjustments to the MSBA procedure regarding student absences and excuses for grades 9-12.