NC board hears lunch service rumors

At a recent North County School Board meeting, Superintendent Katie Bockman cleared the air of rumors that had been circulating about the district’s meal program. Board members at the meeting also heard about the district’s efforts to institute a new student information system, and they accepted a piece of North County history from the mayor of Desloge, David Shaw.

Lunch Service Rumors

At the top of the Jan. 18 meeting, Bonne Terre civic leader Patricia Murphy asked whether reports she was hearing regarding hungry students were true.

“I was told by an employee of North County School last week that everything was fine, pre-COVID. Then, the government paid all the lunches for everyone. And when the government stopped, many families did not go back to paying. I find this reprehensible,” she said. “Many of the people are fully capable of paying.”

Murphy added she also heard a report that, once a student’s school-lunch debt is in arrears $12, the student might go through the lunch line as normal, but when they’re checked out, and the debt appears, the food is taken from them, thrown in the trash, and the student is directed to go to a line where cheese sandwiches and milk are distributed.

“If all of this is true, are we bullying, humiliating? What are we trying to accomplish, because we all know that a hungry child is thinking only of their stomach, not of what is being taught,” she said. “And, if true, how many lunches are being tossed and paid for by tax dollars?

“Again, this is just being told all over the district. And I'm only here to find out whether or not this is true.”

Bockman said the rumors were incorrect.

“That is not the way any of us, and I'm going to include food service because this would break their hearts, would do it,” Bockman said. “They would never take a tray away. We would never do that. That makes no sense. Once a meal is given, no one else can touch that.” Later in the meeting, she clarified that if a student is served a cheese sandwich, it comes with the same sides as the regular lunch trays; it just doesn’t include the meat or entrée portion. It’s not just a cheese sandwich and milk.

“The problem that you're speaking to are the people who cannot pay all the time, you know, maybe they hit some hard times. And frankly, there are those (people) who choose not to (pay). Priorities are different for everyone.”

Lunch is $2.60 a tray for grades 7th-12th, and $1.60 for grades Kindergarten-6th, Bockman said. She added that thanks to the generosity of the district’s patrons, Bonne Terre’s Samaritans gave $21,000 to the district to be put toward school lunch debts, and ERDCC prison workers raised $3,000, as well.

“We do ask parents’ permission if they would like assistance. We have had very few who said no, but we have had some say, ‘Hey, I'll get there. I didn't know my kid was $12 in debt,’” Bockman said. “But we would never let a child go hungry, and they're never given just a cheese sandwich. The way it's set up is, if they're given a cheese sandwich, Food Service knows ahead of time who's on that list. They know their kids. It isn't a surprise to the student. Nor the servers.

“Our teachers, our custodians, our bus drivers, our administrators, our secretaries, everyone in this district has pulled money out of their pockets to get students fed, and I can tell you, it would make you cry to watch it because there are some people who don't have the money personally, but they make (feeding students) a priority.”

Murphy thanked Bockman for clarifying the information she had received.

Desloge High School Gift

Desloge Mayor David Shaw presented a gift on behalf of his alma mater—Desloge High School, which was folded into the North County R-1 School District when Bonne Terre and Desloge schools merged in 1967.

“Years ago, when the tornado ripped through Desloge in '57, it tore up the high school, and one of the things that was lost was the auditorium. The curtain that was on the stage, it all went out in the fields,” he said.

It was replaced by another curtain, he said, in about 1959.

“And that stayed up there in the Desloge High School auditorium until North County took it over, and… that curtain was taken down,” he said. “Well, Charlie Boyer (another alumnus and local funeral home owner), good guy that he is, he rescued what I'm about to show you, took it home, put it in his garage and says, ‘OK, Dave, what are we gonna do with this?

“Well, nothing moves fast. Seven years later, here I stand before you. This thing is about 65 years old. I recently got it re-stitched, so the fabric's good, but the threads were a little low.” He unfolded a large banner depicting the Desloge High School crest to the oohs and aahs of the audience.

“I’m requesting that it be put in the North County High School Auditorium,” he said and joked, “There was a nice big blank spot up on the left-hand side of the stage. You put it where you want to. But that's probably the last gift North County might get from Desloge High School.” Everyone in the room applauded.

Student Information System

Board members approved entering a contract with Infinite Campus as a replacement for the school’s current student information system (SIS). The SIS is the administrative software that lets the district compile, work with and share its data, including but definitely not limited to grades, schedules, attendance, catalog information, and state reports. Infinite Campus would replace the Tyler software the district currently uses.

The board also:

• Adopted the calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved course catalog changes for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved a new student club called Raider United.

• Heard reports from Assistant Superintendents Dr. Brandon Gregory and Lori Lamb.

• Congratulated Lamb for completing the work on the long-awaited Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, which garnered state recognition.