The North County R-1 School District Board of Education approved contracts that will result in myriad capital improvement projects over the summer. They also heard about a new school club, spearheaded by students, that aims for inclusion and friendship.

Friends Link

UniTec Career Center’s Pathways to Teaching instructor, Ann McNamara, introduced two of her senior students, North County’s Lilly Jenkins and Shane Hedrick, who represented the club they founded, Friends Link.

“They were inspired by two documentaries that we watched in class called ‘Educating Peter’ and ‘Graduating Peter,’ which follow a young man from about the age of 10 until he graduated from high school,” McNamara said, referencing the 1990s movies that show the progress of a student with Down’s syndrome taken from his special-needs institution and placed amid regular kids in public school. At first, he struggles mightily to fit in, but by mid-year he and the other students find his place in class.

“Because Peter is having some social issues, his special ed teacher decides to create a club for both regular-ed kids and special-ed kids to come together and just, to be friends together,” McNamara said, adding that, with the help of other faculty members and High School Principal Dr. Long, the club was started in the fall.

“I was just so proud their efforts came to fruition; they really saw it through,” she said. “I think they were sometimes surprised by how slowly educational bureaucracy can move, but also how rewarding it can be when something finally happens.”

UniTec Director Jeff Cauley said when McNamara approached him about forming the club and whether it was OK to move the idea up to Long, Cauley had been through requests like it before.

“I said sure, because nine times out of 10 when kids say they're going to do something, they don't follow through with it or they run into an obstacle and that's enough for him to stop. These guys didn't let up and they really worked hard. And of course Lily was one of those students that went with us to legislative day in Jefferson City and did a great job,” he said, added that it was gratifying to see the club in action. Friends Link students, which number between 15-20, have accompanied special-needs students to their prom, volunteered for Special Olympics, held a picnic for them and their families, and even sold dog treats around the building to raise money.

“We’re super proud of them, they’ve done a great job and we've heard nothing but positive things from the cooperating teachers,” he said.

Long said he wanted to add a promise to Hedrick and Jenkins.

“Yeah, after [graduation] practice today, all the other seniors are like, ‘We're out of here.’ They [Jenkins and Hedrick] came up and said, ‘Hey, can we go down to Ms. [special ed instructor Jennifer] Bullis’s class and hang out with them one last time? They wanted to spend those last few minutes with those kids,” Long said. “And guys, this is something that's going to live beyond you guys being here at North County. We had a lot of interest from other students in continuing it, so this is a legacy that you left for North County, it’s something to be proud of.”

The board congratulated the students for their heart and initiative.

Contracts awarded

District Superintendent Katie Bockman explained a number of capital-improvement projects slated for the summer which required board approval of contracts. The board approved:

Awarding $228,593 for asphalt work from Bauman, which will address improvements to the parking lots around the high school, intermediate and intermediate alternative schools.

Awarding $483,095 for three, 77-passenger, air-conditioned buses from Central States. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brandon Gregory noted the cost for buses seemed to have gone up 27% since last year. He said the air conditioning was crucial, especially during the summer months when temperatures are regularly in the 90s. “We don’t seem to have spring anymore, just winter directly into summer,” he said.

An increase on meal prices and the contract for food service from Aramark, which amounts to between $350-400,000 depending on enrollment and demand. Bockman noted, the district will be serving breakfast at no price for all students beginning next year, with the district “eating” the $1.60 cost per meal. “I am in hopes the government will someday do free lunches, too, but for now, we’re going to have to increase our meal prices a dime,” she said. Board member Brandon Hubbard voted no, with the rest of the board members voting in favor of the measure.

Awarding $186,720 to Richardet Floor Covering of Perryville for new flooring for the middle school gym. Bockman said another company had a lower bid, but they wouldn’t be able to do the work until next summer, and Richardet would be able to complete the job before school began in the fall.

Lamb, Gregory reports

Assistant superintendents Dr. Lori Lamb and Dr. Brandon Gregory provided overviews of their campuses. Lamb is in charge of Pre-K through Intermediate, and Gregory is in charge of Middle School, High School and UniTec Career Center.

On behalf of North County Primary School, Lamb thanked the many people and businesses that showered staff with small gifts and accolades during Teacher Appreciation Week: Hub's Pub donated 20 gift certificates; Belgrade State Bank provided NCP with “yummy” snacks; First State Community Bank gave the NCP staff lunch; the Bridge Church provided breakfast and lunch; Walmart provided NCP staff with cookies. A Raider Packs volunteer luncheon was held and it was a “wild success,” Lamb said. “We were able to provide bags for 180-190 students PER WEEK. How amazing is that!”

At Parkside, Lamb reported, PBS Gold Level Recognition was earned. Principal Dr. Chad Lynn and Assistant Principal Ernie Lucy expressed thanks to their PBS team, teachers and staff for putting in the work to support students and parents. “The efforts they put into focusing on behavior expectations make academic success possible for the students at Parkside,” Lamb said.

She said Lynn wanted to thank Rodney St. Gemme, Amy Horton, Austin Sikes, Nikki Sprinkles-Gregory, Becki Mooney, and Shannon Carr for providing extra assistance with Special Services students during the field trips. “They have all done a great job helping with our special education students during end-of-the-year, fun activities to help make sure all of our students can fully enjoy participating in all of the activities,” Lamb said.

At the intermediate school, a year-end rock concert was produced by educators Tim and Angie Zolman, Darren Thomas, and Gregory. “It was amazing,” Lamb said. “Intermediate students were in awe and enjoyed every minute of it.”

Lamb noted that, for Teacher Appreciation week, educators received treats and gifts from Rhodes, WalMart, FSCB, Belgrade State Bank and MSTA. “They all worked really hard to let the teachers know how much they mean to us,” Lamb said.

Intermediate students recently finished up their year-end music concerts, band concert, and the art and music festival, as well as their end-of-the-year summations and assessments. “The students have made so much progress with their creative abilities and learned so much this year,” Lamb said. “The intermediate staff are all so proud of all of their students’ accomplishments and say they know they will do great things next year.”

Gregory provided an overview of events at UniTec, middle and high schools.

At the middle school, Gregory said, the middle school administration wanted to recognize the hundreds of students, parents, teachers, coaches, referees, umpires, volunteers, and community members that put in countless hours to benefit students in their spring extracurricular activities.

He said NCMS Outdoor Adventure Club has scheduled several hiking trips to get students outside for experiential instruction. “Kudos to Mr. Goeller, Ms. Crocker, and Mr. Comfort for providing these opportunities to students,” he said.

May 8-12, middle school choir and band students performed in packed houses to showcase their skills to the community.

At the high school, State Band/Choir Solo and Ensembles received numerous Gold and Silver awards.

Gregory reviewed the Industrial Technology Competition and expressed thanks to Industrial Technology instructor Adam Bowers and Art Department instructors Sarah Van Zee and Roseanna Chilton. He said there were 10 district “1” ratings, seven district “2” ratings and four state qualifiers. Students Olivia Gilliam and Brooke Bennett were divisional district champions and grand state class champions, and Bennett came away with a perfect score on her test.

Gregory said UniTec Career Center held a five-day workshop in June to train elementary and middle school teachers about the programs available at UCC. “Teachers are signed up and excited to go,” he said.

In other business, the board:

Approved an extension of the UniTec house loan. The career center has been busy working on a house in Bonne Terre as part of their coursework.

Congratulated Blaine Holmes, a student of UniTec’s welding program, who was May’s Student of the Month, nominated by instructor John Jones.

Heard about Teacher Appreciation Week, which Bockman said they like to call Educators Appreciation Week since it takes more than teachers to educate kids.

Heard an update on the Career Ladder plans that needed “tweaking” from Gregory. Missouri’s Career Ladder Program supports salary supplements for teaching staff to provide compensation for additional responsibilities and voluntary efforts that are not already compensated in some form.