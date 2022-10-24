NC board hears report about busing

Instructional effectiveness, transportation, and professional development were some of the topics members of the North County Board of Education were made aware in advance of their Thursday board meeting at the Administrative Building on Berry Road in Bonne Terre. The board also approved a policy revision and amended the fiscal year 2022-23 budget that took effect July 1.

Superintendent Katie Bockman said the assessments and evaluations on transportation, institutional effectiveness and professional development are part of the district’s ongoing efforts to review various operational aspects every one or two years, as part of the Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP). MSIP is the state's accountability system for evaluating and accrediting its public school districts.

“They’re just reports following up on what programs and departments are doing, how they’re doing, where they’ve been, where they need to be,” she said. “They’re reflections of who we are and they give us the information to figure out who we want to be.”

She said the report on transportation was particularly interesting.

“We traveled 240,000 miles in our buses last year,” Bockman said. “And that's just what's eligible for state reimbursement, that doesn't include field trips or activities or even summer school. That's just school. To school and then home.”

She pointed out not only are about a quarter of a million miles being put on buses each year, drivers pick up students on 29 routes throughout the district which includes a sizable rural area, in addition to the towns of Bonne Terre and Desloge.

“We only have 2,700 students, but they’re so far in every other direction, and we have a duty to provide transportation service to them,” she said. “That means some kids might be on the bus for an hour, an hour and 10 or 20 minutes.”

She said the report was filled with a few positive financial notes, since the state increased the transportation funding for schools this year.

“We did receive full funding, which means 75%, and that’s a difference of almost $500,000 for us. That’s huge. Huge. Because transportation, in school funding, is considered a loss,” she said. “You just plan on allocating $1.1 million every year for transportation, and then plan to be grateful for whatever the state kicks in. So that’s how the year started – great.”

In terms of professional development, faculty has been encouraged to become more involved in deciding what to delve into during the occasional days when school is called off and training and informational seminars are offered. Bockman said the school is back on track with reading and math test scores, and “the basics” need to be included.

“In the last two years, we’ve wanted professional development to be more teacher-driven, more teacher-led, give them more control over what they need to learn and what they see that’s important,” she said. “We’ve got to adjust for the imperative training, like the topics of trauma and technology, but we have to think about the basics — how to reach these kids and how to take care of them.”

Bockman said helping students figure out what to do after high school is another evolving area.

“We’re working with industries and getting those kids out to learn about job opportunities, trainings,” she said. “But at the same time, our college-bound kids need that extra boost, so we’ve partnered with MAC and Missouri Baptist for those dual enrollment courses and they’re just exceptional.”

Instructional effectiveness reporting included a nod to COVID-19, which Bockman said still does affect the way kids learn — or don’t learn. One challenge has less to do with academics and has everything to do with being ready to learn — getting along with others, respect for boundaries, basic appropriate conduct, for examples.

“There’s definite change since COVID,” she said. “There’s learning loss, but we also see a loss of socialization, those skills for these smaller children, these younger families whose kids may not have even been out of the house much, you know, until they were 4 or 5 years old. They don’t have the social skills that other kids got in daycare and preschool. So we’re trying to make up for that, and it’s not easy.”

Bockman said some of the most basic skills helping small kids adapt to school – and later to work — are being able to relate to peers, being kind, compassionate and understanding, and keeping tempers in check. “Those are hard lessons to learn as a child.”

In her final report, she thanked everyone for making Homecoming as successful as it was in September. She said the district is setting up equipment for visitors’ ID scans as they enter the buildings, so they can tell if someone belongs on campus or not. She also said the district is partnering with New Life Fellowship Church, which is providing students with afternoon snacks every day, even working around food allergies. Bockman said it’s good to know students can get a nutritional lift before they head off to athletic practice, to jobs, or to fill in any gaps they might experience at home.

Assistant Superintendents Dr. Lori Lamb and Dr. Brandon Gregory gave reports, as well.

Gregory noted the band program wrapped up its competition season, placing second in class at the Sikeston competition and first in class and third overall at the Central Rebel Invitational. At the middle school, a computer science class enjoyed visiting with UniTec’s Digital Media and Robotics Programs this morning. UniTec Foundation accepted a $25,000 check from the Washington County IDA to be put toward the new annex that’s about to be built. Another organization that wished to remain anonymous also awarded the foundation another $25,000 check for the annex. Gregory thanked Brandon Hubbard for helping to clear the land where the annex will be built.

Lamb expressed appreciation to the community and both Chambers of Commerce who attended the first Project Based Learning (PBL) Kindergarten Project. Plans are to launch the 1st Grade PBL this week with an experiential learning excursion to the Magic House. Lamb reported the staff at Primary donated $1,500 to three of their teachers who are facing extreme health battles and have worn pink all week for Breast Cancer Awareness.

During the upcoming professional development day, scheduled for Nov. 7, primary teachers will visit schools outside of the county to learn from other professionals in the field. The primary school is also working to maintain 90% attendance, and have been concentrating on helping students with punctuality. Lamb said at Parkside, Coach Rodney St. Gemme was to be praised for working with students and families to help raise more than $5,000 for the kids’ heart challenge. Parkside has been holding safety drills and wanted to thank Chief James “Jebo” Bullock and the Desloge Police Department for helping with their drills.

In other business, the board:

Approved a revision to Policy GCBA: Professional Staff Compensation, which dealt with reimbursement for extra training. Some of the additional hours to get advanced degrees are no longer necessary.

Amended the budget for FY 2022-23 to account for hiring an additional special education paraprofessional. “It’s pretty stable, our reserves are in a great spot,” Bockman said about the district’s financial shape. “We’re very, very careful in our spending and the federal money has helped keep things simple.”