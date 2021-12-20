NC board holds last meeting of 2021

In an unusually sparsely-attended conference room, North County’s Board of Education held a short meeting this month – before the district began their winter break Dec. 20 to Jan. 3 — to take care of a few housekeeping tasks, hear reports from administrators and accept small gifts given to them by appreciative employees.

“I never win at these,” said Board Member Alan Gremminger, who busily scratched off the lottery ticket each member was given. Sure enough, it was a dud. “Well, at least we’re supporting education,” he chuckled.

At the top of the list, the board reviewed the district-wide assessment and evaluation of Title 1, gifted education and migrant education.

“Anything changed from previous (evaluations)?” asked Board Secretary David Mallow.

“No,” said Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples. “On migrant, we still do a majority of our reporting out of registration, that makes qualifiers for those and in Title 1 you can see the funds that were distributed this year and how, based upon needs.”

The only action item on the agenda concerned the board’s permission to apply to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to hold summer classes, which members gave.

Samples and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brandon Gregory provided board members with an update on how their respective schools were doing. Samples oversees the Primary, Parkside Elementary and Intermediate schools, while Gregory oversees North County Middle and High schools, as well as UniTec.

“Christmas is near and we’re all very excited about it,” Samples said of his pre-K through 6th grade crew.

Fredericktown native and renowned kids’ musicians Brian Kinder and his wife, Terri, performed Christmas music for pre-kindergarten through second-grade students in concerts Samples said were well-received by the students and staff.

“He’s kind of an elementary rock star,” he said. “He’s an old elementary school music teacher and if you’ve been in elementary very long, you know him. They did a great job with two performances.”

Samples said the primary school’s school social worker, Penny Robinson, will be working with Season of Hope at the Developmental Center to distribute Christmas cheer, and the elementary schools will be participating with Shop with a Cop.

At Parkside Elementary, some of the high school choir students were slated to sing Christmas carols at in the hallways that Friday morning. Samples said the principal, Dr. Chad Lynn, was invited to play guitar and sing with them.

At the Intermediate School, efforts were again made this year to sponsor Christmas gifts for two children at the Shared Blessings Transitional shelter. Shared Blessings works with homeless people and families who qualify for assistance with housing, employment, education and other resources.

Gregory shared a few important athletic dates coming up in January for North County Athletics:

Jan. 7 is Hall of Fame Night (North County vs. Potosi boys game)

Jan. 25 is Winter Homecoming (North County vs. DeSoto boys game)

Jan. 28 is the Heart Walk Game (North County vs. Farmington boys game)

High school’s National Honor Society’s induction was this month, and about 35 students were to attend Mineral Area College for a college visit. Industry and Education Tour Day was held in November and saw more than 40 students visiting various businesses and industries around the county to learn more about career and internship opportunities.

Gregory said the History Club and Rho Kappa sponsored a canned food drive through the end of the semester, Band and Choir Christmas concerts were held the previous week and all the events are getting good attendance from the community.

He said at UniTec Career Center, students and faculty won first place in the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade contest with their Hee-Haw rendition of the theme, “A Country Christmas,” the float resplendent with references to Minnie Pearl, overalls, a Hee-Haw sign, barnyard animal cutouts, lots of hay, and even a crate of live chickens and a live donkey led down the road by UniTec Director Jeff Cauley.

“If you’d like to talk to Mr. Cauley some time, he will tell you what was expressed to him that evening,” Gregory joked, as Superintendent Katie Bockman said good-naturedly, “Mr. Cauley should probably never walk with a donkey.” The room chuckled.

On a more serious note, the UniTec Educational Foundation was officially formed, Gregory said, and held its first meeting. Officers were elected, with membership and fundraising efforts to follow.

UniTec’s Adult Career Education Director Justin Marler is working with Department of Elementary and Secondary Education representatives so that UniTec will soon have several students enrolled in Missouri's first registered pre-apprenticeship program. Gregory said Cauley is working closely with industry leaders throughout the area and the state to build employment opportunities for UniTec graduates.

Gregory finished by saying the UniTec Robotics Team finished fifth in the Southeast Region in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Missouri Engineering and Bridge Building Contest. With 22 schools participating, this is the highest finish UniTec has achieved so far in the engineering competition.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

