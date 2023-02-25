North County R-1 Board of Education members at their Feb. 16 meeting approved a resolution presented by Superintendent Katie Bockman opposing a Missouri House of Representatives bill that could siphon funding from resident students’ school districts and give parents vouchers to send their children to school districts in which they don’t reside.

“For the past several legislative sessions of the Missouri General Assembly, the issue of open enrollment for all Missouri school districts has been debated,” Bockman read from her talking points. “This proposed legislation is going to be debated yet again in the 2023 Missouri legislative session. Most statewide education groups, organizations, and cooperatives are opposed to open enrollment.”

Many local superintendents have discussed the open-enrollment bill during their meetings this month. Bockman cited several reasons why administrators who recently attended a statewide meeting regarding the bill are opposing it.

“To our knowledge, no state or national studies or research have shown that open enrollment improves student outcomes or achievement,” she said, adding:

Under open enrollment, the loss of students from a district will likely leave fewer funds and other resources to educate the remaining students.

Some school districts are likely to lose students in sufficient numbers to force school closures and consolidations.

Public school districts may be pitted against one another to attract students.

Districts will be compelled to spend significant money, time and effort marketing to students residing in other school districts.

“And, members should be cognizant that, if passed, legislators will only attempt to further expand open enrollment,” she finished, adding that, although lawmakers proposing the bill are saying school districts will have a choice as to whether they allow non-resident students, if enough schools cave, eventually open enrollment might be mandated.

Board President James "Jebo" Bullock in an interview Thursday said he found it difficult to understand why Missouri legislators "don't leave well enough alone" when it came to education.

"From my understanding, open enrollment would be devastating for us, monetarily," he said. "Things are hard enough as they are. To be able to sustain and maintain our district, we have to have the funding mechanisms in place, and enrollment dictates our funding."

Bullock indicated he wondered how well-thought-out HB 253 really was, alluding to questions surrounding busing, school closures, special education and finances.

The board resolved to oppose any legislation providing for open enrollment in Missouri public schools of non-resident students.

As part of the district’s assessment and evaluation plan, technology was assessed. Technology Coordinator Lonnie Crowell and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lori Lamb created a report for the board.

The report pointed to a number of successes within the district, including: increased numbers of teachers incorporating technology in the classroom; better-prepared 8th grade students ready to master technology programs in high school; a continually-updated website; teachers, employees and most students use Google Apps for Education; wireless access is provided throughout the school district; fiber network backbone connections to all eight district buildings by a speed of 10 Gbps; and, Managed Internal Broadband Services (MIBS) is currently used to manage the district’s Wi-Fi.

The assistant superintendents both gave reports on the buildings they oversee. Lamb oversees Primary, Parkside and Intermediate schools. Dr. Brandon Gregory oversees Middle School, High School and UniTec Career Center.

Lamb said North County Primary is hosting Read Around the World Night on March 2. The book fair aims to offer stations with culturally relevant and diverse books and learning activities. The school also plans to observe Read across America Week with community members reading to Primary classes. Lamb noted Primary students recently raised more than $1,000 for the Bonne Terre Police Department to help with expenses when they travel to Washington D.C. to honor fallen officer Lane Burns.

Parkside Elementary students learned about different reptiles from the Reptile Experience during their January PBS reward assembly, Lamb reported, and were holding their Title I Parent Night and Family Book Fair the night of the board meeting.

At the Intermediate School, Lamb said, teachers set academic goals for their students and have written individual plans to help them reach their goals. Intermediate students are getting ready for their 3rd quarter Raider Reward with many students qualified to participate. Students are also planning to participate again in the Read, Right, Run marathon to be held April 1 in St. Louis.

In his report, Gregory reported community members shared compliments during the recent 7th grade basketball tournament regarding the facilities. He said Middle School teachers and students wanted to thank Lance Carroll for rewiring the concession area to accommodate larger crowds. Gregory added the Middle School also raised funds for the Bonne Terre Police Department, holding a jeans month and hat days so local officers could attend the Officer Lane Burns memorial in Washington D.C. He thanked Belgrade State Bank for their donation to the Middle School to buy chairs to use during basketball season in the gym.

Gregory said the High School is planning a new workshop format for Freshmen Night to be held March 2. He congratulated several students on their achievements: six students were selected to display their art at the SEMO Art Show, with Alivia Gilliam receiving 1st place in Painting; FBLA saw 13 students receive awards at the District Competition; two Lady Wrestlers qualified for the state meet, with Brooke Bennett winning district in her weight class; and, Jazz Band attended the SEMO Jazz Festival with Jazz Lab receiving an Excellent rating, Jazz Ensemble receiving a Superior Rating, and five students receiving outstanding musicianship awards. He added that the UniTec Showcase Night is planned for March 7.

As he also oversees district transportation, Gregory praised that department for receiving 100% on their Missouri State Highway Patrol inspection. Gregory specifically thanked David Finley, Rob Miller, David Stokes and Joe Martinez for all their hard work to prepare for this.

As part of her report, Bockman congratulated the district for raising $4,900 for the Bonne Terre Police Department to help with expenses when they travel to Washington D.C. to honor Burns. She said it was a last-minute request by a community member to help offset expenses while the bulk of the officers’ trip was supplied by the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce. Bockman said she was pleased to see the district show their love and support for the department. Board President James “Jebo” Bullock also expressed thanks to the district’s students and parents for raising the travel funds.

In terms of construction, Bockman said playground equipment will be installed March 1 or as soon as the weather clears. She added that multiple safety improvements are being installed using leftover 2020 bond funds.

She invited board members and the public to attend the MAAA Special Olympics to be held at the Farmington High School on May 9. She said they are currently looking for event sponsors and she was gratified the district grounds keeping company, JLo’s, and the district architect company, IDS, have already pledged their support.

Bockman also announced the new North County Booster Club will have its first fundraiser, Mouse Races, on March 11th.

During the board members’ reports, Alan Gremminger asked if lighting could be installed at the end of the Administration Office parking lot, and fellow board member David Bahr said he would contact Ameren to see what the possibilities were.

Bahr said he heard about a bullying incident in New Jersey and asked about North County’s policy regarding student fighting. Bockman said bullying is coded differently from fighting, and when an assault occurs, the district’s school resource officer would contact law enforcement if needed. In terms of bullying, Bockman said parents, students or staff can report incidents using the on-line form on the district website. The district is required by policy to investigate the report within two days and complete the investigation within 10 days.

In other business the board:

Approved May 23 as the graduation date;

Approved May 23-June 20 for summer school, contingent on state funding;

Approved a one-year extension of the groundskeeping services contract with JLo’s Lawn Care LLC;

Approved a bid from Provision Data Solutions to provide networking equipment for the district E-Rate;

Set the date of Thursday, March 9, 2023, as the date for the March meeting.