NC board to discuss national topics

Members of the North County School District Board of Education heard an update on the many construction projects taking place on every campus throughout the district during their regular monthly meeting last Tuesday at the administration building on Berry Road.
They approved last Tuesday a senior student’s Eagle Scout project that would build an outdoor classroom at the Primary School, and discussed putting on next month’s board meeting agenda a couple of curriculum issues being talked about by national media outlets, chiefly sex education and critical race theory.
Board Vice President James “Jebo” Bullock, having presided in the absence of Board President Randy Hubbard, asked during the “Future Agenda Items” segment to discuss at next month’s meeting any curriculum dealing with critical race theory and sex education.
“If you watch the news at all, and you see some of the stuff for sex education at the lower grades … They're very, very explicit,” he said.
Superintendent Katie Bockman said sex education isn’t brought up until health class in seventh and eighth grades, and parental permission is required for students to take it. Concerning critical race theory, faculty will be attending professional sessions soon on the state level, which largely determines curriculum revisions, additions and updates for Missouri schools, she said.
On Wednesday, Bockman elaborated on the nature of school curriculum in general.
“You know, we don't concentrate on teaching anything controversial or political, our school stays very much in the middle, we try to keep the peace,” she said. “We're not a political organization … but we work very hard to present all ideas. And, honestly, our curriculum is dictated by the Missouri learning standards.”
She added that she looked forward to sharing curriculum with the board members, and how it is influenced by the state, as well as created by local educators to balance the interests of local stakeholders and the world at large.
Earlier in the meeting, board members briefly discussed the construction projects taking place in all academic buildings across the district. Referencing a report on the ongoing projects, she said “everything is on track.”
“The one item we're waiting on right now, are doors for vestibules. The subcontractor’s working pretty diligently and even offering to build some on his own to have them on time,” she said. “He has worked with his suppliers all summer to try to get those materials in and get the box installed, and make sure they're ready to go.”
Bockman said a few minor HVAC-related tasks at the high school will have to be done after school starts, but it wouldn’t affect the air conditioning, it was more a matter of ventilation.
“And then the middle school cooling towers might be addressed a little later but that won’t affect the start of school,” she said. “So everything is good to go.
"We are in the midst of construction, we have casework coming in, and flooring being finished and touching up paint. We're even down to the elevator at the middle school, we’re just waiting for the actual lift part. We're making great progress.”
Bockman said so far, the overall construction project has $83,000 left in the contingency budget.
“So that's good. We're still under budget,” she said.
Board member Alan Gremminger asked Bockman to check into a certain kind of U-shaped door locks apparently used by Ste. Genevieve School District to increase classroom security. Bockman said she would look into it.
Later in the meeting, the board heard a plan for another construction project, an outdoor classroom which would be funded and overseen by a North County high school senior.
Carter Fields asked the board for permission to undertake the project that would help him earn Eagle Scout status. Carter explained the project had experienced some delays — the pandemic being one of the biggest obstacles — but he had hoped to complete the project before he aged out of the program. Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America.
Fields presented to the board a plan to build an outdoor classroom at the primary school, which would feature a podium, picnic tables and benches. Two park benches would be set up on one end of the outdoor classroom, with five picnic tables — one of them ADA accessible — arranged in the middle, and a podium built on the other end of the classroom. Each end would be landscaped with drought-tolerant plants.
Fields said he hoped to get going on fundraising, since the entire project is estimated to cost about $10,000. He has until June 15 to complete the project.
He said he will be doing the majority of the fundraising, landscaping and podium construction, and mentioned that a previous superintendent, Dr. Yancy Poorman, had told him in 2018 that he could use one of the school’s vendors to purchase the tables and benches, since schools often are given a discount for commercial-grade furniture and materials.
Bockman indicated that could still be an option, and wondered whether Eagle Scout project guidelines would allow the district to match his fundraising. Board member Julie Pratte urged Fields to reach out to the chambers of commerce in the school district, for Bonne Terre and Desloge. Pratte said she is heavily involved with both chambers, and is very familiar with their civic benevolence in helping get the word out on good causes. Other board members offered similar support.
In a housekeeping issue, the board unanimously approved adding its student drug-testing policy to the rest of the board policies in the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) repository. The board switched from keeping their board policy collection in a Missouri Consultants for Education format, to the MSBA format, and in the migration, the drug testing policy was dropped off.
“We choose to drug test our athletes and participants in activities randomly and we plan to continue that practice,” Bockman said. “We think it serves our district well, it keeps our kids safe and our athletes clean. So we would like to adopt our policy and put it back into our new policies.”
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 19. The first day of school in the district is Aug. 23.
