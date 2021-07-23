NC board to discuss national topics

On Wednesday, Bockman elaborated on the nature of school curriculum in general.

“You know, we don't concentrate on teaching anything controversial or political, our school stays very much in the middle, we try to keep the peace,” she said. “We're not a political organization … but we work very hard to present all ideas. And, honestly, our curriculum is dictated by the Missouri learning standards.”

She added that she looked forward to sharing curriculum with the board members, and how it is influenced by the state, as well as created by local educators to balance the interests of local stakeholders and the world at large.

Earlier in the meeting, board members briefly discussed the construction projects taking place in all academic buildings across the district. Referencing a report on the ongoing projects, she said “everything is on track.”

“The one item we're waiting on right now, are doors for vestibules. The subcontractor’s working pretty diligently and even offering to build some on his own to have them on time,” she said. “He has worked with his suppliers all summer to try to get those materials in and get the box installed, and make sure they're ready to go.”