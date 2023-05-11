The North County High School Band will host its 9th Annual Car Show & Craft Fair on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Car Show registration starts at 8 a.m. and runs through the start of judging at 1 p.m. in the front parking lot of North County High School, 7151 Raider Rd. in Bonne Terre. The registration fee is $15 and the registration table will be inside the commons area. The awards ceremony will take place at about 2 p.m.

Dash Plaques will be given to the first 50 cars registered and all cars, trucks and tractors are welcome. There will be trophies for first place and runner-up in each class.

There will also be eight special awards for: Worst Car, Student, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior, People's Choice- Motorcycle, People's Choice-Tractor, Best of Show.

Jeanne Spradling is a longtime organizer of North County band events, and she reminded people a craft fair is also happening.

“We will also have craft fair vendors set up inside the high school commons area. We have a variety of vendors scheduled for Saturday’s event with some booth space still available,” she said. “Booth spaces are $25 each. Vendor set-up is at 8 a.m.” Anyone interested in participating in the craft fair can contact Spradling at 573-631-0428.

The Band Boosters will barbecue for the event. “Pulled pork sandwich, hamburger and quarter-pound hot dog plates with sides like baked beans and slaw,” Spradling listed. “We will also offer french fries, nachos with cheese, chips, drinks, snow cones and desserts.”

There will be raffle items and gift baskets set up for bid. The raffle tickets are $1, or 6 for $5. There will be a 50/50 drawing and attendance prizes awarded throughout the day and during the awards ceremony.

The North County Jazz Bands will perform throughout the day, with the Middle School Jazz Band playing 9:45 to 10:15 a.m.; Jazz Lab Band 10:30-11:15 a.m. and Jazz Ensemble 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Spradling said the band and band boosters would like to thank this year’s sponsors: STL Mustang, Kevin Ball Auto Body, Curtis Glass, Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, Dominos, Marler Music Center, First State Community Bank, Keen Performance & Auto Body, Chad’s Tire & Auto, Herrell’s Meat Market of Imperial, K & H Transportation, Park Hills Chevrolet, Marler’s Towing, Farmington Signs and Wraps and the North County Band Boosters.

“This is the bands last fundraiser of this school year and proceeds will help with equipment purchases and needed instruments for the upcoming school year,” Spradling said. “The band and band boosters would like to thank the community and businesses that supported our fundraising efforts this year. the band will leave for their trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, at the end of May. This will be our first trip since the pandemic and the students are very excited for the opportunity to perform while on the trip. The band’s last trip was in 2017 to Disney Florida.”