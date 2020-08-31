NC discusses lost UniTec grant opportunity

Although North County School District is making headway in climbing out of its budgetary difficulties, the board discussed an unforeseen hiccup in the 2020-21 fiscal year funding for UniTec.
Early in last Thursday’s meeting, Board Secretary David Mallow expressed concern about UniTec Advisory Board meeting minutes showing that a key grant had been lost.
The state Enhancement Grant has been used for many years to help offset the costs of equipment and supplies for UniTec’s programs. While it’s not a budget item, program heads make requests for the grant money when the state releases the money available to UniTec.
“It states down here, (new UniTec Director Jeff) Cauley had to discuss about us losing a grant, and it seemed something was definitely overlooked somewhere,” Mallow said of the minutes.
District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy replied he reached out to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and learned there were two steps necessary to complete and obtain the grant: the Compliance Plan submitted in February details how the vocational technical school would comply with the grant; and the Budget Application Plan submitted in June details how the money will be allocated.
UniTec did not submit the Compliance Plan in February. Levy said he reached out to six departments as soon as the new UniTec director made him aware of the finding, to see if alternative funding options might be available. Cauley has been working on a series of smaller grants to help make up the difference.
“It’s about a 68%-to-32% reimbursement for that grant, and we’re looking at 50%-50% grants now,” Levy said.
“I wrote two additional grants, and we’ve received those, although obviously, they’re much smaller because it’s so late in the funding year,” Cauley said.
UniTec should receive a culinary arts grant for $6,750, since the matching grant requires $6,750 to be put in by the district. Health services will get a $3,500 grant, with a possibility for a supplemental grant, which Cauley said is badly needed. A technology grant is also being worked on.
“They’re short grants I can do in a day’s time,” he said.
In trying to ascertain why the Compliance Plan was not submitted in February, Levy said it might have amounted to a misunderstanding between the retired UniTec director and the district’s business services director as to who was ultimately submitting the document in February.
Board member Alan Gremminger asked who submitted the grant in the past. Levy, who is in his second year heading the district, said after some research, he found both retired director Larry Kekec and Business Services Director David Schoenbeck contributed to the grant that’s been submitted annually for a number of years, only missing one cycle about four years ago.
“The last three years, Dave has submitted the first part and Larry submitted the second part,” Levy said. “I do have an email indicating Larry said he would take care of it, and DESE thinks he might have just accidentally forgotten it. We just need to make sure we remember every year by the end of February, we have to submit the compliance plan. That’s where they give you all your funds. The budget part, the second part, just shows how you’re spending it.”
On further questioning from board member James “Jebo” Bullock, Levy said a UniTec counselor said she notified Schoenbeck about the grant, and he told her he didn’t take care of it. Cauley said he did talk to Kekec a couple of days before, and Kekec said the counselor would usually upload the e-pegs for the grant, and it wasn’t his responsibility to do that.
DESE reportedly issued a reminder letter to numerous directors on Feb. 21, including UniTec’s. About $76,000 had been allocated for the district’s 32% match to the grant for this year, reflecting about a $166,000 to $200,000 hole in funding—although not necessarily in the UniTec budget.
Greminger asked if the absent grant would greatly affect UniTec’s budget.
“They (the different UniTec departments) have made requests for those funds, but it’s not like the budget reflects all those expenses, does that make sense?” Levy said. Gremminger said he understood.
Some of the programs’ needs might qualify for CARES funding, Levy said, and Cauley has been keeping him informed on what those could be.
“We’ve received partial CARES money and we plan to submit another grant as well,” Levy said.
“There are some curriculum-related things that fall under CARES, like technology we can use in case we need to go virtual again,” Cauley said.
Mallow said he hoped that the situation wouldn’t arise again.
“I hope, moving forward, we do not miss deadlines. These are some of those areas where cannot miss out on taking opportunities due to negligence,” he said.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
