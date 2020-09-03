NC gears up for re-opening Tuesday

The North County School District will re-open for the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday.
New students need to register by appointment only with the Registrar’s Office at 573-431-3300, ext. 1, ext. 5.
Building Time Schedules
Building time schedules will be listed in the student handbooks. Students will be allowed to enter all buildings at 7 a.m.
Breakfast, Lunch Program
Breakfast and lunch will be served in the cafeterias located at each attendance center. School officials request that parents encourage children to participate in the Breakfast and Lunch Program. Student costs for breakfast and lunch are as follows: Thirty-five cents for a half-pint of milk. Reduced breakfast is 30 cents, reduced lunch is 40 cents. Full-pay breakfast is $1.60 at all K-6 attendance centers, and full-pay lunch is $2.35 for all K-6 attendance centers. Full pay breakfast at 7-12 attendance centers is $1.75, and full-pay lunch at 7-12 attendance centers is $2.60.
North County will continue to participate in the national free and reduced meals program. Information regarding this program will be emailed to parents of students. The application will need to be printed, completed and mailed in or brought back to school. Applications will be available in each building office to be sent home with students on Sept. 8. Families must complete a new application each school year.
Student Transportation
School buses are scheduled to travel the same basic routes as last year and may be found on the district webpage (www.ncsd.k12.mo.us). If you have any questions, please contact the Administration Office at 573-431-3300, ext. 1, then ext. 3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!