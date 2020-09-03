NC gears up for re-opening Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North County School District will re-open for the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday.

New students need to register by appointment only with the Registrar’s Office at 573-431-3300, ext. 1, ext. 5.

Building Time Schedules

Building time schedules will be listed in the student handbooks. Students will be allowed to enter all buildings at 7 a.m.

Breakfast, Lunch Program

Breakfast and lunch will be served in the cafeterias located at each attendance center. School officials request that parents encourage children to participate in the Breakfast and Lunch Program. Student costs for breakfast and lunch are as follows: Thirty-five cents for a half-pint of milk. Reduced breakfast is 30 cents, reduced lunch is 40 cents. Full-pay breakfast is $1.60 at all K-6 attendance centers, and full-pay lunch is $2.35 for all K-6 attendance centers. Full pay breakfast at 7-12 attendance centers is $1.75, and full-pay lunch at 7-12 attendance centers is $2.60.