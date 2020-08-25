NC mulls over sports amid COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North County school board members were in deep discussion Thursday night, figuring out what the upcoming school year, especially athletic events, would look like amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletic Director Chad Mills said the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has been continually revising, as circumstances require, guidelines they set in July concerning student performance in extracurricular activities and academics.

“On my end, what we’d like to do is stay as close as we can to the guidelines that MSHSAA sets forth, so when people want to know the ‘why’, we’re able to tell them we’re following the guidelines,” Mills said.

“In July, they said if (students attend classes) 100% virtual, no sports. So what I sent you is the amendment to that. They’re now saying if your school is 100% virtual, you can have sports. But if you offer face-to-face and virtual, it’s a local decision. Since they’re allowing us to do it, that’s what we recommended. They did that because a lot of St. Louis folks were agitated and MSHSAA listened to them.”

Board President Randy Hubbard disagreed with the policy of allowing students to participate in extracurricular activities if they were attending classes solely online.