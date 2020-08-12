NC parents need to choose online or campus classes

Parents and guardians of the almost 3,000 students in the North County School District have until the end of today (Aug. 13) to choose between two options of education — on campus or online — for the upcoming semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. Classes begin Aug. 24.
After reviewing survey results from more than 880 community members and 195 staff members, 38 people from the board, community, health officials, staff and administrators came up with the re-entry plan which can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t2tlqCeV4BN3_TGNbqXZcdBE-fv_HbBC/view.
“The committee did a great job of listening to feedback, exploring research, and taking the necessary actions to keep students and staff safe,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said. “We understand there will be situations that occur outside of what is written in the plan. The plan is fluid and will require modification in the future as research regarding COVID-19 changes.”
The online option resembles the district’s virtual learning initiative instituted in March and April after rising COVID-19 cases swept the nation and most area schools shut down from spring break through the end of the year. Students who enroll in fall semester’s online option will not be excluded from MSHAA activities or other extracurriculars, and they’ll receive lesson plans and grades and be able to consult with their instructors. If they lack sufficient access to the internet, they can request paper packets. Chromebooks will be issued by the district. Pick-up meals for lunch and breakfast will be available.
But on-campus learning was the option welcomed by the vast majority of survey-takers in the community and throughout the school district, according to the Survey Monkey results.
The re-entry plan for on-campus, in-person learning is divided into two sections of grade groups: Kindergarten-6th grade and 7th-12th grades. Each section has three phases according to the prevalence of local COVID cases, and as advised from state and county health officials.
The Red Phase is the same for all grades: buildings are closed, all students are given online or paper-packet instruction, and the help desk will still be around for technology assistance.
Whether the Green or Yellow phase is in effect, the district has two daily expectations for parents of campus-attending students this semester:
1. Parents are expected to check the students’ health daily, whether by temperature or monitoring for symptoms.
2. Parents must send water bottles with their students, since shared water fountains will be off-limits in each building.
Busing will be available, with precautions taken to seat siblings together but social distancing will be challenging, so parents are encouraged to transport their students if they can. All non-essential visitors — meaning non-students and non-employees — are restricted from buildings. Any essential visitors will need to wear masks and be screened for common COVID-19 symptoms.
For all students and employees, masks and sanitizer will be available, according to the Green and Yellow phases. Assemblies and meetings will be eliminated or modified. Cafeteria workers and bus drivers will wear appropriate PPE, and buses and tables will be sanitized between usage periods. Custodians will be working extra hard to clean buildings and classrooms and everything in them every day. Lockers will not be used. Parent-teacher conferences will be limited to online or phone conferences.
The Green Phase has a few highlights for the two grade sections:
K-6’s Green Phase calls for teaching students hygiene, reviewing the lessons and making sure the lessons are demonstrated. Social distancing will also be taught and monitored in the hallways. There will be “restroom restrictions” and students will adhere to a consistent daily schedule, as well as permanent seating charts for individuals and groups.
7-12’s Green Phase encourages social distancing in all areas and limited student occupancy in the library. Students will have individual supplies and classrooms will have permanent seating charts and groups.
The Yellow Phase contains the following extra adjustments for the two grade sections:
All grades’ Yellow Phase will require all employees and students to wear appropriate PPE. Building access will be limited after regular hours. In-person tutoring will be limited. Staff will undergo physical screening before entry into the buildings.
K-6’s Yellow Phase will include small-group recess and teachers will change rooms while students remain in one classroom as much as possible.
7-12’s Yellow Phase will require reduced attendance at extracurricular activities such as those for the performing arts and athletics.
UniTec, the vocational education facility that brings in high school students from all over the region, will follow North County and St. Francois County Health Center guidelines. If districts in the other two counties move to higher degrees of caution, UniTec will consult with those districts. If the Red Phase is invoked, UniTec will have a few days of virtual instruction each week, but students may also have opportunities to come in and work with teachers in small groups.
Preschool students will be in-person only, with a virtual option available if the Red Phase is invoked. Large gatherings will not occur, and measures will be taken to minimize contact. Necessary cleaning protocols will be implemented between morning and afternoon sessions, and target class sizes will be 15-20 students per session.
If students are sick, the re-entry plan stresses, they must stay home until the symptoms clear up. They should remain home until they’re fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medication for 24 hours. If a student tests positive for COVID-19 but is symptom-free, or asymptomatic, they must stay home for 10 days. Students who have recently had close contact with a COVID-19-positive person should quarantine for two weeks after their last exposure.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
