NC parents need to choose online or campus classes

K-6’s Yellow Phase will include small-group recess and teachers will change rooms while students remain in one classroom as much as possible.

7-12’s Yellow Phase will require reduced attendance at extracurricular activities such as those for the performing arts and athletics.

UniTec, the vocational education facility that brings in high school students from all over the region, will follow North County and St. Francois County Health Center guidelines. If districts in the other two counties move to higher degrees of caution, UniTec will consult with those districts. If the Red Phase is invoked, UniTec will have a few days of virtual instruction each week, but students may also have opportunities to come in and work with teachers in small groups.

Preschool students will be in-person only, with a virtual option available if the Red Phase is invoked. Large gatherings will not occur, and measures will be taken to minimize contact. Necessary cleaning protocols will be implemented between morning and afternoon sessions, and target class sizes will be 15-20 students per session.

If students are sick, the re-entry plan stresses, they must stay home until the symptoms clear up. They should remain home until they’re fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medication for 24 hours. If a student tests positive for COVID-19 but is symptom-free, or asymptomatic, they must stay home for 10 days. Students who have recently had close contact with a COVID-19-positive person should quarantine for two weeks after their last exposure.

