NC Raiderettes press on to Orlando

North County High School has reason to dance in the street, and one student group will do particularly well at it – they have the award to prove it and they’re pressing on to further competition in Orlando, Florida April 15-20.
The high school’s dance team, the Raiderettes, recently won the Missouri Class 3A Overall State Championship during competition at the Missouri State Dance Team Championships in February.
Typically in person, the competition was held virtually this year “but was no less competitive or stressful,” Head Coach Ashley Douglas said.
Videos of the team’s performances had to be filmed in a particular format and submitted for judges to view live — and socially distanced — in a boardroom. The score sheets were the same as in previous, “normal years,” but the awards were held virtually.
Teams are allowed to compete in two categories. For the Raiderettes, that was Mix and Precision Jazz.
The team placed first in both categories and then awaited the prestigious “Overall” results.
“For the overall state championship awards, teams' two scores are combined from any two categories. Just because a team places first in two categories doesn't necessarily mean a first in the Overalls, it's about point totals,” Douglas said. “Another team could also place first or even second in other categories and have a higher cumulative total.
The Raiderettes' scores were highest, giving them their third overall state championship in program history. The category state titles are the team's 11th and 12th in the program's 50 years.
Douglas said she was proud of the students’ hard work and focus.
“The 2020-2021 season has been particularly difficult, as the year has been on everyone,” Douglas said, adding that the team began its journey with virtual tryouts last April, not knowing what the next school year would hold.
“Our first few months as a team were completely over video, but nevertheless, we trained and prepared. We collectively held our breath with every experience, knowing that things could change at any time and feeling very fortunate to have any sort of season at all,” she said. “For these girls to have shown such resiliency throughout the year is really remarkable, and to come out with an overall state championship through it all is just unbelievable. Through it all, thanks to everything these girls have done and pushed through, it’s become the best year we’ve ever had. We are excited to continue on to Nationals."
Assistant Coach Leslie McClain also applauded the team’s resilience through the difficulties of the year.
“We came into this season with the understanding that it might be short-lived,” she said. “With all of these unknowns stacked against them, these girls, these kids, took everything day by day and made the best of every experience they were given, no matter how small. They have handled this pandemic with such grace. There are no words to describe how proud we are of the people they are growing to be; the dancing is just an added bonus.”
The team’s four captains also indicated they were happy with how the year shaped up, and that they were looking forward to Orlando.
"This probably felt the most special out of all of my high school achievements with Raiderettes, mainly because we beat out teams in the 3A category who have held the title for years," said senior Erin Gantz, one of the team's four captains. "It was really a way to go out with a bang as a senior - just exhilarating."
Aubree Scheck, another senior and captain, agreed. “Winning state was so exciting and really showed that our hard work paid off. I’m excited for Nationals with my teammates,” she said.
“The moment they announced our name as first-place overall state champions, everything this year finally felt worth it,” senior captain Savanna Hosking said of the difficult year they’ve faced. “Pushing through the challenges and excelling with grace made it evident that our team has what it takes to bring home something bigger than a state title. I can’t wait to make even more history in a couple of weeks with this group.”
Final senior captain Giana Pettus said she’s ready to compete in Orlando.
"With Nationals coming up, I have confidence in our abilities not only because of our talent, but because of who we are," explained Pettus. "Our team has proven that outworking not only other teams, but our past selves, brings well-deserved success. I'm excited to round out the incredible four years I've spent as a Raiderette by making even more history by April 18."
In traveling to Orlando for the next level of competition, the team is buckling down. The NDA National Championships will have high school dance teams from all over the country compete in a multitude of categories and divisions.
The Raiderettes will compete in four categories - Kick, Jazz, GameDay and Team Performance. Divisions at the national level are determined by team size, rather than school size. This is the team's sixth year competing at the national level.
Douglas said last year, the team placed fourth in the nation in the GameDay category and fifth in the nation in Team Performance. The national competition is typically held the first weekend in March, but was pushed forward six weeks this year in hopes that more teams would be able to travel to compete under better conditions.
"We've used this to our advantage and consider it a positive as it has allowed us more time to prepare," Douglas said.
The team has held many fundraisers throughout the year to help them get to this point. Douglas said they would like to thank the following Nationals Sponsors: Super Sponsor - Domino's; Gold Sponsor - Auto Plaza Group; Silver Sponsors - Unico Bank, First State Community Bank, and Mineral Area Well Services; Bronze Sponsors - Bauman Oil, Midwest Land Survey, J&J Uniforms, Huck Chiropractic Life Center, Belgrade State Bank, C.Z. Boyer & Sons, Harris and Harris Law, Poppy's Playhouse, and Hub's Pub.
"We are supported by an incredibly generous community even during a pandemic, and we thank them for believing in our program," Douglas said.
