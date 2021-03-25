NC Raiderettes press on to Orlando

The Raiderettes' scores were highest, giving them their third overall state championship in program history. The category state titles are the team's 11th and 12th in the program's 50 years.

Douglas said she was proud of the students’ hard work and focus.

“The 2020-2021 season has been particularly difficult, as the year has been on everyone,” Douglas said, adding that the team began its journey with virtual tryouts last April, not knowing what the next school year would hold.

“Our first few months as a team were completely over video, but nevertheless, we trained and prepared. We collectively held our breath with every experience, knowing that things could change at any time and feeling very fortunate to have any sort of season at all,” she said. “For these girls to have shown such resiliency throughout the year is really remarkable, and to come out with an overall state championship through it all is just unbelievable. Through it all, thanks to everything these girls have done and pushed through, it’s become the best year we’ve ever had. We are excited to continue on to Nationals."

Assistant Coach Leslie McClain also applauded the team’s resilience through the difficulties of the year.