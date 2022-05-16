NC students make good showing in industrial arts contest

North County High School Industrial Arts students who attended the April 21-22 Technology Educators Association of Missouri District Shop Competition at Three Rivers College achieved great results with 217 projects in various mediums. The students were 16/16 for No. 1 ratings.

The 73rd Annual T.E.A.M. Industrial Technology Fair was held in the Bess Activity Center at Three Rivers College. Three Rivers College has hosted the fair for more than 20 years.

North County’s Savannah Hasemeier, who built a “Gentleman’s Table” for her project, earned a $2400 scholarship. North County’s Kyle Carver won Best in Class for “End Table.”

North County students, their ratings and their categories were:

Lane Brown, Exemplary (1) Rating, Welding

Tara Walters-Lynnette, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Welding

Kyle Carver, Exemplary (1) Rating, District Division Champ for Welding, State Qualifier, Welding

Nevin Rodenberg, Exemplary (1) Rating, Blacksmithing

Brian Vollertsen, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Welding

Tye Polston, Exemplary (1) Rating, Woodworking

Savannah Hasemeier, Exemplary (1) Rating, 2022 MoTEAM District Scholarship Winner for Excellence ($500/ yr.), Woodworking

Lexi Minchew, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Woodworking

Abbi Skaggs, Exemplary (1) Rating, woodworking

Autumn Karsch, Exemplary (1) Rating, woodworking

Jake Flowers, Exemplary (1) Rating, Sheet metal fabrication

Dalton Martin, Exemplary (1) Rating, Welding

Cole Barnes, Exemplary (1) Rating, Welding

Abigail Terry, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Woodworking

Issac Gaugel, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Blacksmithing

Jacob Murphy, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Woodworking

“The Industrial Technology Fair provides an invaluable experience for the students who participate and compete in it,” said Heather Carlton, Information Systems Technology instructor at Three Rivers and one of the event’s coordinators. “It gives them an incentive to pull out all the stops on their work, and it allows them a chance to see what other students like them are creating. The end result tends to be amazing, professional-quality projects.”

T.E.A.M. (Technology Education Association of Missouri) is a teacher organization that is affiliated with ITEEA (International Technology and Engineering Educators Association), ACTE (Association for Career and Technical Education), National TSA (Technology Student Association) and Missouri TSA. The organization focuses on supporting industrial technology educators by providing conferences, workshops and educational newsletters, curriculum, and student-based competitive programs.

