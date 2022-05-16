NC students make good showing in industrial arts contest

North County High School Industrial Arts students who attended the April 21-22 Technology Educators Association of Missouri District Shop Competition at Three Rivers College achieved great results with 217 projects in various mediums. The students were 16/16 for No. 1 ratings.
The 73rd Annual T.E.A.M. Industrial Technology Fair was held in the Bess Activity Center at Three Rivers College. Three Rivers College has hosted the fair for more than 20 years.
North County’s Savannah Hasemeier, who built a “Gentleman’s Table” for her project, earned a $2400 scholarship. North County’s Kyle Carver won Best in Class for “End Table.”
North County students, their ratings and their categories were:
- Lane Brown, Exemplary (1) Rating, Welding
- Tara Walters-Lynnette, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Welding
- Kyle Carver, Exemplary (1) Rating, District Division Champ for Welding, State Qualifier, Welding
- Nevin Rodenberg, Exemplary (1) Rating, Blacksmithing
- Brian Vollertsen, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Welding
- Tye Polston, Exemplary (1) Rating, Woodworking
- Savannah Hasemeier, Exemplary (1) Rating, 2022 MoTEAM District Scholarship Winner for Excellence ($500/ yr.), Woodworking
- Lexi Minchew, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Woodworking
- Abbi Skaggs, Exemplary (1) Rating, woodworking
- Autumn Karsch, Exemplary (1) Rating, woodworking
- Jake Flowers, Exemplary (1) Rating, Sheet metal fabrication
- Dalton Martin, Exemplary (1) Rating, Welding
- Cole Barnes, Exemplary (1) Rating, Welding
- Abigail Terry, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Woodworking
- Issac Gaugel, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Blacksmithing
- Jacob Murphy, Exemplary (1) Rating, State Qualifier, Woodworking
“The Industrial Technology Fair provides an invaluable experience for the students who participate and compete in it,” said Heather Carlton, Information Systems Technology instructor at Three Rivers and one of the event’s coordinators. “It gives them an incentive to pull out all the stops on their work, and it allows them a chance to see what other students like them are creating. The end result tends to be amazing, professional-quality projects.”
T.E.A.M. (Technology Education Association of Missouri) is a teacher organization that is affiliated with ITEEA (International Technology and Engineering Educators Association), ACTE (Association for Career and Technical Education), National TSA (Technology Student Association) and Missouri TSA. The organization focuses on supporting industrial technology educators by providing conferences, workshops and educational newsletters, curriculum, and student-based competitive programs.