NC to take advantage of interest rates

The North County School Board, at its meeting Wednesday, considered the new interest rates approved by the Federal Reserve and approved pursuing the possibility of buying CDs, to take advantage of the improved rates and as an investment in local banks. The board members also approved a new Middle School club called Raider Reflection and discussed at length what many agreed was a happy problem of having too many championship banners in the gym.

Athletic Director Jimmy Palmer, continuing a topic introduced at last month’s meeting by Assistant Superintendent Brandon Gregory, said many of the banners are decades old, but it seemed as though in the last 20 years, the number of championship banners has increased, and the gym — by many accounts — is beginning to look “cluttered.”

“The banners over the years have changed colors — they’re different yellows, there are different fabrics, and that’s kind of out of our control. The writing and the printing is a different blue, we got a lot going on in there right now, which is a good thing — we’re winning,” he said. “But we’d like to bring some uniformity to the banners, maybe consolidate some of them.”

Palmer said real estate for hanging the banners is running out, as well. Creating a banner that would feature a number of years — and adding the years in the future, as they win — would also be less expensive than getting a $600 banner printed each time the high school won another championship.

Board President James “Jebo” Bullock said he was in favor of cleaning up the banners a bit, but worried any athletic history might be deleted in the process.

“I think people kind of like to go in there and see their name and say, ‘Hey, my name is on that banner,’” he said.

Gregory said it’s been proposed pictures be taken of the banners that might be taken down, so that the photos of the older banners could be flashed on digital screens, possibly bringing new attention to the older banners.

The idea of hanging banners from the rafters was considered, but someone pointed out the banners might be damaged by balls that get kicked or thrown up so high they frequently get stuck in the rafters. Palmer added, if some of the older banners are removed — some stretch back to the 1980s — they might be auctioned off after they’re photographed for the school’s archives, which could be a fundraiser for the school.

On another financial note, Superintendent Katie Bockman asked the board’s permission to let her pursue investments in Certificates of Deposit (CDs) with the district’s reserves.

“Currently, we’re receiving 2.85%, which is pretty good for these days and times, but as the rates increase, Mr. (David) Schoenbeck, (chief financial officer), and I would like to buy a couple certificates of deposit and invest in our local banks,” she said. “… Anything we secure would be less than 12 months, so we would want the money down for over a year. But when you can gain 4% on $3 million, we’ll take it. And if we’re making the district money, we think that can help us in the future.”

Board member Randy Hubbard asked, “I know an annuity is not legal, but is this OK?” Bockman assured him it was. The board approved letting Bockman continue to pay attention to the rates and possibly acquire CDs.

English instructors Rachel Brewen and Katlynn Klimek petitioned the board to approve a new Middle School club called “Raider Reflection.” They explained the club intends to provide a social and emotional development opportunity, to give students a chance to talk about the growth mindset and examine positive behaviors and attitudes. The board unanimously approved.

Bockman, in her report at the end of the meeting, gave an update on the construction projects proceeding from the bond issue that was passed two years ago. Playground renovations are underway, and it’s hoped the work will be done by spring on all three campuses. Cafeteria work is also underway at North County Intermediate and High schools.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lori Lamb’s Report

At the primary school, Lamb reported, 49 new Chromebooks were bought for teachers at a discounted rate, saving more than $20,000 due to a rebate the Technology Department found. The school won a district-wide canned food drive for the Ministerial Alliance, collecting more than 3,500 cans, an average of 5.3 cans per student. Stephanie Elder's and Wendee Roth's classes spearheaded the NCP Jingle Jangle Coin Drive to support the Season of Hope community organization. As a school, the primary raised $2,716.46.

At Parkside Elementary, Lamb said, lots of extracurricular sports are keeping students busy, and Shop with a Cop was being coordinated.

The Intermediate School’s first DARE Graduation with their new instructor was set for Dec. 19. The school is in the process of revamping its Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports program by updating expectations, creating a new behavior matrix, redesigning their Raider Bucks, and making changes to their tiered monitoring system to better meet the current needs of their students. The Eagles/Gifted Program had a Lock-in Learning eSports and Pinball, and they teamed up with UniTec to learn a problem-solving skills on a field trip to the Edvolution Center. Tower Gardens are being incorporated into students’ curriculum, Angela Zolman’s class has been making salads and side dishes with the produce. Lamb pointed out all schools have Tower Gardens, and Bonne Terre citizen Rhonda Hubbard, a purveyor of the indoor gardening system, has been partnering with them on the curriculum and setup. Intermediate is currently doing a 50/50 raffle for their Ketchup Club, and they have sold approximately $1,000 worth of tickets.

A new student information system is needed since the current one will not be supporting schools after next year. Lamb said demonstrations and pricing have been requested for new systems, and it’s hoped she can make a recommendation of a company to the board within the next month.

North County’s school-based social worker, Dana Barton, worked to make sure the district provided vouchers for a Thanksgiving meal for all of the families of the 168 students currently served though the Raider Packs food program, Lamb said, adding that Barton noted many of the families indicated they would not have been able to have a holiday meal without the voucher.

Lamb said Shop with a Cop gave North County 120 spots for Pre-K through 8th graders, which is 30 spots per building.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brandon Gregory’s Report

Gregory reported North County Middle School provided a Veteran’s Day breakfast to community veterans and family members, with more than 20 participating and, including family members, more than 50 dining. The Honor Choir performed the National Anthem for the veterans and their families, the Art Club provided decorations and signed banners for the event, and Student Council also provided decorations for the Veteran’s Day breakfast. The library provided decorations, signs, and a patriotic display for the veterans and guests. Lauren Litton graciously took pictures of the event which were posted on the Middle School’s social media pages.

That day, the school also launched their “Hunger Heroes” Lunch Program to help students, complete with a social media blitz. “We have helped several students through this program already this semester,” Gregory said.

This month, Gregory said, science instructor Michael Carlyon is being deployed overseas this month as part of the Army National Guard. Jennifer Worthington’s 3rd hour class has created a video celebrating Carlyon’s service, shown on Dec. 8 in REC classes.

The middle school was able to purchase a TV to be used for digital signage in the building.

“Digital signage for schools is a quick and cost-effective way to make information available to both the school staff and the student body,” Gregory reported. “School administrators can display general announcements, event schedules, and even seasonal greetings with just a few clicks with digital signs.”

At the high school, more than 30 students took the ACT test. The band hosted its annual Christmas concert Dec. 8 and a Big Band Dance Concert Dec. 12. Letterman's Club visited elementary buildings for second quarter’s Raider Readers, reading to and with students.

The North County Cheerleaders were named state champions for the second year in a row.

Students and staff visited Ste. Genevieve High School to gather information on their "Friends" club and their Unified Inclusion program. It involves including more special needs students in extracurricular activities. More information is to follow in coming months, Gregory reported.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education notified the UniTec Career Center it was awarded a 75-25 building grant. The state will put up $400,000 to the $133,000 district match.

Gregory said the roof trusses have arrived for the UniTec house build. “We hope to have the trusses and roof on by the end of January, weather permitting,” Gregory reported.

The vocational technical school’s annual food drive was a success, raising $6,000 for the Bonne Terre Ministerial Alliance. More than $5,000 was raised by Bruce Pratte’s classes.

Finally, Gregory reported that about 315 students will, thanks to Season of Hope, receive $75 worth of Christmas presents or gift cards, for a total of about $23,625.00. Gregory pointed out, it’s great the district raised about $8,000 for the annual Christmas charity that benefits students, but it’s still a deficit of almost $16,000, and donations to Season of Hope are down quite a bit this year. He encouraged everyone to think about donating to the cause that helps kids in need across the region have a merrier Christmas.

Board member Julie Pratte said, as a foster parent, she appreciated the generosity shown by the Transportation Department – which Gregory oversees – in putting together food boxes for foster kids who have aged out of the system.

“The bus garage had their Christmas party this week and decided, instead of exchanging gifts, they would all purchase food items for these food baskets that we were making, and they flooded my office (at Belgrade State Bank) with box after box after box of food.

“So these kids were well taken care of for Thanksgiving, thanks to the bus garage.”

The board congratulated Colby Wilkerson, North County senior and UniTec Career Center student in the culinary arts program. Wilkerson was chosen as October’s Student of the Month.

“There’s not a finer young man in the building, he’s very well-behaved and very polite,” said UniTec Director Jeff Cauley. Instructor Derek Kaufman said Wilkerson is leading the student groups in the kitchen very well and he’s “very pleased with him.” The board asked him what his favorite dish to make was, and Wilkerson said the handmade pasta was some of the best he’s ever had. “You should have brought some with you tonight for us,” quipped board member Alan Gremminger, eliciting laughter from the board room.

The board also engaged in annual housekeeping, approving the process of applying to the state to hold summer school.