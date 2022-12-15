NCHS looks for business partners to help students going directly into the workforce

Members of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce recently met for a monthly luncheon and heard from Dr. Ryan Long, the principal at North County High School.

Long said this is the chamber’s second luncheon where some students from the high school were in attendance, and he wanted to thank the chamber for embracing the students.

Currently, the high school is trying to foster business partnerships with businesses. Long said not all students are going to college and many are now going into the workforce after graduation.

“Strong communities need strong schools, and strong schools definitely need a strong supporting community,” said Long. “So we need to work together because we have your future employees, your future small business owners in our hallways right now.”

Trying to build partnerships with local businesses started right before COVID, but COVID forced the school to wait. They wanted students to get a look at local industries to show them they don't need to go to Kansas City or St. Louis.

Many students attend UniTec Career Center, but he said there is no way the career center could do a program to fit every business in the district. Long said UniTec is a two-year investment and not all students are able to invest, or may not know what to do and could possibly miss opportunities.

North County has been looking at possibly adding a Job for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, and has been trying to add career-specific courses to help build the program.

All Long needs from the businesses is the business to allow the possibility of students meeting face to face with the business leaders through mentorships, tours, and guest speakers. If the students were to do an internship or worked part time during the school day, the student would receive credit.

He said the goal for the spring semester is to have 10 businesses partner in some way.

Also during the luncheon, Cheri Henderson and Dustin Kopp introduced Kim Leftridge with Bow Tie Catering. At the end of the year, Leftridge is retiring, and the chamber wanted to thank Leftridge for all she has done. Henderson presented Leftridge with a gift card.

“I figured 20 years has been good, we’ll go out with a big bang,” said Leftridge. “I love doing this. I love feeding people. I’ve feed people since I was 12.”

Leftridge did say there are some people interested in buying the business.

“On behalf of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce, we congratulate you on your retirement, we’re going to miss you,” said Kopp.