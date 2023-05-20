The familiar notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” will air over the North County High School’s Raider Field — unless inclement weather drives it to the Farmington Community Civic Center — with seating beginning on Tuesday, May 22, at 5:30 p.m. and graduation ceremonies starting at 8 p.m.

An estimated 166 North County High School students will walk across the stage Tuesday to receive the diplomas they earned during their last year in the district.

Parking for graduation will be in the faculty, student, and UniTec parking lots located beside the high school. Parking in the front of the building will be reserved for faculty helping out with the graduation. There will also be parking available at the North County Primary School located on the other side of U.S. 67 with shuttles running to and from the high school. Students will be parking at the bus garage to allow more space for family and friends attending the ceremony.

Dr. Ryan Long, North County High School principal, said Class of 2023’s valedictorian and salutatorian are Holly Thedford and Haley Thornton, respectively.

The ceremony will begin Tuesday night with the traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” performed by the North County Symphonic Band led by Director Dobie Carroll.

Next, the National Anthem will be performed by the North County Singers led by Vocal Music Director Allyn Rizo.

An introduction will then be given by Principal Dr. Ryan Long followed by a welcome speech by Senior Class President Bryan Brewster.

Following the welcome speech, Long will recognize this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian and both will address the crowd of students and family.

Next, graduates and attendees will hear a vocal selection from the North County Singers. “America the Beautiful” will also be performed by the Symphonic Band.

Long will then begin the presentation of the Class of 2023. The students will then be presented their diplomas by the North County Board of Education.

Finally, the student council president and senior class president will preside over the turning of tassels.