NCHS seniors prepare to grab diplomas

The familiar notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” will air over the North County High School’s Raider Field — unless inclement weather drives it to the Farmington Community Civic Center — with seating beginning on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and graduation ceremonies starting at 8 p.m.

An estimated 190 North County High School students will walk across the stage Tuesday to receive the diplomas they earned. On Thursday morning in the high school commons, they were busy collecting their tassels, caps and gowns and listening to instructions in advance of the ceremony.

Parking for graduation will be in the faculty, student, and UniTec parking lots located beside the high school. Parking in the front of the building will be reserved for faculty helping out with the graduation. There will also be parking available at the North County Primary School located on the other side of US 67 with shuttles running to and from the high school. Students will be parking at the bus garage to allow more space for family and friends attending the ceremony.

Dr. Ryan Long, North County High School principal, said Class of 2022’s valedictorian and salutatorian are Dreston Hoffman and Brenna Elizabeth Jenkins, respectively.

Hoffman said he plans to major in biochemistry at Truman State University to support his career choice of becoming an ER doctor, continuing a family tradition of health care careers. Jenkins said she’ll play volleyball at East Central College in Union next year, and after her studies at the Missouri community college, she hopes to study mass media at Southeast Missouri University.

As for the preparation for the annual ceremony, Long said, at this time of year, it’s always a challenge, but the result of seeing graduates congratulated by family and friends is well worth it.

“This time of year is incredibly busy for all schools, wrapping up the year and making preparations for the milestone ceremony that is graduation,” he said, “But it’s an exciting time of year, it’s good to see everyone and everything come together before the graduates head out into their next chapters.”

The ceremony will begin Tuesday night with the traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” performed by the North County Symphonic Band led by Director Dobie Carroll.

Next, the National Anthem will be performed by the North County Singers led by Vocal Music Director Allyn Rizo.

An introduction will then be given by Principal Dr. Ryan Long followed by a welcome speech by Senior Class President Payton Cheek.

Following the welcome speech, Long will recognize this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian and one or both will address the crowd of students and family.

Next, graduates and attendees will hear a vocal selection from the North County Singers. “America the Beautiful” will also be performed by the Symphonic Band.

Long will then begin the presentation of the Class of 2022. The students will then be presented their diplomas by the North County Board of Education.

Finally, Student Council President Savannah Hasemeier and Senior Class President Cheek will preside over the turning of tassels.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

