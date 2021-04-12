NCHS vocal music students enjoy spring success

In a year that has seen many events and performances altered or canceled, the vocal music students at North County High School are getting to enjoy the fruits of their labors this spring, with the announcement of All-District and Missouri All-State Choral honors. Students are selected for these honors through solo vocal performance and a demonstration of their music reading abilities.
“This year the process was done through recorded performance, instead of live singing,” said Allyn Rizo, high school choral director. “It added a different element to the process. The music reading portion was done on the computer through Zoom, with a judge in a completely different city. It was so strange, but it worked.”
North County had 20 students named to the East Central All-District Choir, a 100% acceptance rate for the allowed number of students who could audition, a first for the North County program. Those students were Sopranos Hannah Jaco, Reese Bentley, Gracynn Moore, Macy Kamler, Emily Pruneau, and Jaida Crump; Altos Juli Farr, Erin Gantz, Victoria Phillips, and Alexis Dalton; Tenors Andrew Kay, Sawyer Wampler, Holden Swift, Daniel Gantz, and Dawson Hedrick; Basses: Bryan Bassinger, Landon Kater, Carson Elliott, Jobe Smith, and Braden Swift. Juniors and seniors who are named to the All-District Choir become eligible to submit and audition for the Missouri All-State Choir.
“Our program has a standing tradition of having members selected to the Missouri All-State Choir,” said senior Landon Kater. “It is something we all strive to achieve. We want to be the next one to hold the torch. It’s a big deal."
This year, North County had five seniors named to the Missouri All-State Choir. These students were Reese Bentley (Soprano), Victoria Phillips (2nd Alternate Alto), Sawyer Wampler (Tenor), Andrew Kay (1st Alternate Tenor), and Landon Kater (Bass). These students will wear a special stole at their spring concert on May 14.
“This year has been a challenge for our students in so many ways,” Rizo said. “The fact that these students put in so much effort to achieve these honors is so humbling, and a testament to their dedication to our program. As an educator, I could not be more proud.”
The North County Choirs are under the direction of Rizo and Bethanie Ward.