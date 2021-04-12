NCHS vocal music students enjoy spring success

In a year that has seen many events and performances altered or canceled, the vocal music students at North County High School are getting to enjoy the fruits of their labors this spring, with the announcement of All-District and Missouri All-State Choral honors. Students are selected for these honors through solo vocal performance and a demonstration of their music reading abilities.

“This year the process was done through recorded performance, instead of live singing,” said Allyn Rizo, high school choral director. “It added a different element to the process. The music reading portion was done on the computer through Zoom, with a judge in a completely different city. It was so strange, but it worked.”

North County had 20 students named to the East Central All-District Choir, a 100% acceptance rate for the allowed number of students who could audition, a first for the North County program. Those students were Sopranos Hannah Jaco, Reese Bentley, Gracynn Moore, Macy Kamler, Emily Pruneau, and Jaida Crump; Altos Juli Farr, Erin Gantz, Victoria Phillips, and Alexis Dalton; Tenors Andrew Kay, Sawyer Wampler, Holden Swift, Daniel Gantz, and Dawson Hedrick; Basses: Bryan Bassinger, Landon Kater, Carson Elliott, Jobe Smith, and Braden Swift. Juniors and seniors who are named to the All-District Choir become eligible to submit and audition for the Missouri All-State Choir.

