New classes offered by MAFAA

Designing and building sets and scenery for theatrical productions. If this sounds interesting, then consider signing up for Stagecraft, taught by Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theatre Director Jason Carr.

There are other theatre classes, including fundamentals of theatre, technical theatre, Acting 2, light and sound design, and even makeup for stage and screen.

There are plenty more classes, from vocal and instrumental ensembles, music classes, private instruction and more. There are guitar and band classes for adults as well as steel drums, choral reading class and percussion ensemble for advanced players.

Three musical groups are open to those who enroll for Session 2: Community Band on Mondays at 7 p.m. with Dan Schunks, Community Jazz on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. with Dobie Carroll and Community Singers on Thursdays at 7 p.m. with Sherry Francis.

These are some of the many classes that are part of MAFAA’s upcoming Fall Session 2. The next session runs Oct. 18 through Dec. 10.

Find the complete curriculum, instructor profiles and registration information at mafinearts.org.