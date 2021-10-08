New classes offered by MAFAA

Designing and building sets and scenery for theatrical productions. If this sounds interesting, then consider signing up for Stagecraft, taught by Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theatre Director Jason Carr.
There are other theatre classes, including fundamentals of theatre, technical theatre, Acting 2, light and sound design, and even makeup for stage and screen.
There are plenty more classes, from vocal and instrumental ensembles, music classes, private instruction and more. There are guitar and band classes for adults as well as steel drums, choral reading class and percussion ensemble for advanced players.
Three musical groups are open to those who enroll for Session 2: Community Band on Mondays at 7 p.m. with Dan Schunks, Community Jazz on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. with Dobie Carroll and Community Singers on Thursdays at 7 p.m. with Sherry Francis.
These are some of the many classes that are part of MAFAA’s upcoming Fall Session 2. The next session runs Oct. 18 through Dec. 10.
Find the complete curriculum, instructor profiles and registration information at mafinearts.org.
The academy is a not-for-profit organization that is utilizing Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts building for their classes and rehearsals.
“It is our hope that bringing accessible fine arts education and experiences to the Mineral Area will bring a vibrant music and theatre program back to our local college,” said Amanda Dement, music director for the academy. “The arts are an important part of our culture. We thank you for your support!”
She said the academy prides itself on providing excellent education and resources to the community.
“Our academy staff has been recognized in our community and abroad for their role in fine arts education and creative leadership abilities,” said Dement.
Contact Dement at 573-518-2265 or by email at mineralareama@gmail.com with any questions.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal