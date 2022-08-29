New school year, new athletic director for North County

North County School District in April hired Jimmy Palmer as its new athletic director. Palmer has been working with the district for eight years. He fills the vacancy left by Chad Mills, who is now athletic director for Farmington School District.

In his capacity as athletic director, he oversees all high school and middle school activities and athletics.

“This includes a very wide range of responsibilities,” Palmer said. “Primary responsibility would be scheduling and hiring of officials.”

Palmer has worked at North County for the past eight years teaching Geometry and Algebra 1, and coaching boys basketball and golf.

“Before my tenure began at North County, I worked for one year at Park Hills Central as a paraprofessional,” he added.

Palmer graduated from Christian Brothers University in Memphis with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing. He received his teaching certificate from an alternative educational program called ABCTeach and earned a master’s degree in administration from Missouri Baptist University. Originally from Mississippi, he graduated from Hernando High School, about 30 minutes south of Memphis.

Palmer said he’s looking forward to his new role as athletic director.

“We recently purchased a new video scoreboard for our outdoor stadium,” he said. “We will be looking to upgrade our other scoreboard as well over the next couple of years. I am looking forward to the challenges that this job will bring. I enjoy working through new and challenging situations. My goal is to keep everything moving in the same direction that Chad Mills had us going.”

When Palmer isn’t working, he spends time with his wife of eight years, Briley Palmer, who is the women's basketball coach at Mineral Area College.

“We met in college while both attending and playing basketball at Christian Brothers in Memphis,” Palmer said. “We have two girls — Dayton who is 5 and Nola who is 3. We all enjoy being busy.”

The couple enjoys spending time with family and friends, and are both huge sports fans, “Kansas Jayhawks and Memphis Grizzlies are two of our favorites.”