North Co. board swears in members

Levy said what started out as a 22% increase was whittled down to just under a 6% increase.

Levy said when he and Associate Superintendent Katie Bockman — who will be superintendent next year — looked over all plans from which employees can choose, office visits are limited to five to a general physician and five to a specialist. From there, visits go toward the deductible which would be $500 for an individual, $1,500 for family. As a consortium, the $200 deductible on pharmaceuticals was dropped.

Since health insurance is considered by the Missouri public school retirement system as a benefit toward retirement, and the district pays a portion into each employee’s retirement, the added cost would be just above $18,000. Levy suggested offsetting any increase in cost to employees with nominal increases to salaries, to avoid employees bearing the brunt of the increase.