North Co. board swears in members

During the April North County Board of Education meeting, members awarded several bids, discussed health insurance plans for the next fiscal year and swore in two re-elected board members.
Voters on April 6 determined Dave Bahr and David Mallow would keep their seats at the table, and members decided Randy Hubbard would remain as president of the board of education, James “Jebo” Bullock would remain vice president, Julie Pratte would be treasurer, Mallow would remain secretary and Administrative Assistant Joan Kelley would remain recording secretary. They will hold a special session at 6 p.m. April 29.
The board approved fixing the roof of the District Storage Building, which Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said he happened to find was leaking.
“I walked into the maintenance building and that area was absolutely flooded. I was told, 'it’s OK, we just clean it up,' it happens every time it rains, through the light, through the ceilings,” he said. “We put it out for bid, we didn’t get a large response because this is a smaller project. They want to come out and take care of that section immediately.”
In terms of staff health insurance plans, the board chose to stay with Anthem.
“We’re part of a large consortium, so they make the changes and we review them,” Levy said. “The reality is, as a consortium and as a district, the loss ratios are very high, which can be attributed to many factors, COVID-19 being one of them. But in the process of that, Anthem was gracious to us and wanted to work with us on the renewal amount.”
Levy said what started out as a 22% increase was whittled down to just under a 6% increase.
Levy said when he and Associate Superintendent Katie Bockman — who will be superintendent next year — looked over all plans from which employees can choose, office visits are limited to five to a general physician and five to a specialist. From there, visits go toward the deductible which would be $500 for an individual, $1,500 for family. As a consortium, the $200 deductible on pharmaceuticals was dropped.
Since health insurance is considered by the Missouri public school retirement system as a benefit toward retirement, and the district pays a portion into each employee’s retirement, the added cost would be just above $18,000. Levy suggested offsetting any increase in cost to employees with nominal increases to salaries, to avoid employees bearing the brunt of the increase.
“When Katie and I met, we looked at all the plans and thought, how can we be fiscally responsible, still provide a great insurance option, but still funnel money into our salaries,” Levy said. “If we switched from PPO 3, which is what we offer right now, to PPO 4, the only difference is as an individual, the deductible would increase $500, and an increase of $1,500 in your family deductible, but the other items would remain the same. And, as a consortium, we got rid of the pharmacy deductible. At the very minimum, we’d like to increase salaries by that much.” PPO 1 one would be offered as a buy-up, as would PPO 3.
HSAs, or health savings accounts, would remain the same. Bockman said there might also be an extra effort to educate employees about the advantages and disadvantages of that option.
The board signaled their support of the five plans, picking up the premium for PPO 4, offering the other three buy-ups and the HSA.
The board also awarded the bid to resurface the high school track to Jokerst Paving and Contracting, which plans to subcontract out the job to Fisher Tracks, which apparently did a previous job for the district. “We know that work will be good, it’s a strong bid,” Levy said. The work will be started after graduation, and should be finished by Aug. 5.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples reported on a variety of topics affecting the primary and intermediate schools. He thanked Upward Smiles for the free dental visits for primary students, and primary teachers and staff for their efforts to enroll and screen students into early childhood education and kindergarten classes for next year. He said registration and enrollment are ongoing.
Parkside is working on food drives for local pantries, Parkside and Intermediate students are working on an Arbor Day essay contest and winners will have an opportunity to read at the Arbor Day Celebration in Veterans Park in Bonne Terre on May 1. He also observed that end of April meant MAP testing, with EOC to follow. He said he appreciates the hard work the teachers, staff and students have put in.
“Test prep days started after Labor Day and have continued up to this time,” he said.
Bockman reported on middle school and high school activities. Middle school honor society is organizing a canned food drive to coincide with the district-wide food drive sponsored by Rho Kappa and National Honor Society groups.
National Dog Show will be held at the middle school’s football field starting April 28 and lasting until May 2. At the high school, 16 band members were selected to the All-Conference Band, and Rho Kappa, approved in January, initiated 38 new members from 77 applicants.
EOC testing will begin the first week of May at the high school. Prom night was scheduled for April 24, 7-11 p.m., the senior awards ceremony is set for May 16 at 4 p.m. Graduation will be at 8 p.m. on May 25.
Bockman congratulated golfer Will Dugal for his hole-in-one.
UniTec Director Jeff Cauley thanked the Bonne Terre City Council for the donation of a lot on which students will build a house. UniTec students have also been touring local business and industry, and will practice mock interviews. Parkside and intermediate summer schools will move to the primary campus due to construction at Parkside.
In the superintendent’s report, Levy thanked committees for working on MSBA policies, he said their goal is to gain board approval in May, and the policies take effect July 1.
Levy said the UniTec roof replacement prices came in, and the base cost will be between $800,000 and $1 million.
“That’s for material that’s not highly recommended,” he said. “If we go to the next tier, it adds about $300,000, which gives 60-mill roll on. So realistically, if we want to do that project, it will be about $1.3 million. Brockmiller wanted confirmation either way.”
Hubbard asked how the increased cost would leave the budget from the bond issue that was passed. Levy said it would take out “a chunk.”
The 1990s metal roof is on top of an existing roof when the center was built in the 1970s. Administrators looked into the cost of replacing the entire roof, but it was cost-prohibitive. The board chose to investigate deeper and put it on the list for summer of 2022.
Levy said as of the meeting, word from Jefferson City was there is no movement on SB 55, which would expand charter schools and give vouchers to private schools which have no or limited oversight or accreditation. There was, however, also a bill proposed to freeze property tax forever, which would mean zero increase in local funding to any Missouri school district ever again.
Levy reported the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce awarded the school district at its recent banquet for meeting all the challenges of COVID-19 this past year.
The board also approved an addendum to the transportation collective bargaining agreement.
