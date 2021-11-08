North County amends budget, considers COVID leave

North County Board of Education members, during their October meeting, approved a budget amendment and discussed whether or not to allow full-time employees diagnosed with COVID-19 to retain their paid time off.
James “Jebo” Bullock observed the federal government no longer provides 10 days COVID-19 leave for teachers and other essential workers, and he wondered if the district would be able to absorb any sick days teachers might need to recuperate from the virus, or quarantine.
“I would like to see if we might not be able to go ahead and just to institute that ourselves so that these teachers don't have to use it, perchance they come up with COVID,” he said. “That they don’t have to use their own time.”
Board President Randy Hubbard asked if Bullock was talking about including employees’ first sick leave, or in addition to that.
“I’m talking that they don’t use their sick leave, I’m talking that we just provide them up to 10 days for COVID relief,” Bullock answered.
Superintendent Katie Bockman said so far, 16 staff members have used their own personal leave after testing positive for COVID-19, “that’s who we’re looking at right now. We did not track quarantines, or ‘I’m sick,’ just the positive cases where 16 people used their leave.”
Bockman said she presumed Bullock meant for his suggestion to include classified staff — secretaries, janitors and other professionals, in addition to educators — and Bullock agreed, emphasizing he intended for it to apply to anyone employed full-time with the district.
Board members pondered the workings of the proposed change in policy, citing the possibilities for abuse, exclusion, and other scenarios. Bockman said she would look into the effects on the budget and how the leave could work.
Board members approved amending the budget for the school year, for which Business Services Director David Schoenbeck provided an overview.
“This amended budget is presented after we've got the updated numbers for assessed valuation, tax rates, and attendance levels,” he explained. “And especially it also reflects additional American recovery plans for three funds that we're going to split out over three years. So this budget includes basically 33% of those funds that are sitting out there and ESSER 3.”
ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, and the federal American Rescue Plan Act, passed on March 11, provided $122.7 billion in supplemental ESSER funding, known as the ESSER III fund.
“The projected decrease in total funds is $5,052,030, and all of that is from the 2020 bond improvements that we are finishing up for this year, and then we'll continue into summer 2022,” he said, pointing out the reason for the fluctuation.
Schoenbeck said the good news is, the operating fund balance should see an increase of about $680,000, although he expressed concern that the unique circumstances funneling the federal ESSER money to the district might be artificially plumping the numbers. He pointed out district attendance is a major factor in funding, and North County has seen big drops in recent years.
Board member David Mallow asked how student numbers looked in the lower grades. The district expanded its preschool program this year and saw increased enrollment.
Bockman replied student enrollment is fairly steady in all grades but third through sixth.
“Hopefully, we can see a reverse of that trend before we run out of the money in two years,” Schoenbeck said.
The assistant superintendents provided their monthly reports.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples said parent-teacher conferences were conducted in three formats, either by phone, by computer, or in a face-to-face meeting.
North County Primary found out it had won a free professional development workshop from renowned phonics instructor and creator of the educational toolkit “Secret Stories” Katie Garner. The primary school and UniTec are partnering on a project called “Makerspace,” in which students design, experiment, and invent as they engage in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Oct. 18-19, four staff members were sent to the National Trauma Informed Conference in St. Charles which assembled experts from across the country coming up with ways to deal with the increased levels of anxiety in the American student body.
Parkside Elementary’s special education team shared ideas and strategies for teachers to help them with students who needed additional support in their classrooms. Training was given about interactive touchscreen TV panels that have been recently installed in Parkside classrooms. Teachers had an opportunity to ask questions suited to their individual needs to support their use of the technology.
North County Intermediate School’s instructors also received training on trauma-informed practices and teacher efficacy. Samples relayed that teachers worked with trainers provided by the District Continuous Improvement Grant and that it went very well.
Earlier in October, North County’s Transportation Department applied for both the DERA (Diesel Emissions Reduction Act) Grant and the Volkswagen Trust Grant. The applications were accepted, which puts the district in a lottery to possibly be selected for reimbursement of funds towards three new school buses for the 2022-23 school year.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brandon Gregory pointed out State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, prepared a resolution for the Raiderettes in recognition of their many accomplishments. The presentation was held in the high school auditorium Thursday morning.
There will be Special Olympics bowling at Farmington Family Fun Center on Nov. 13. Middle School cheerleaders are hosting a hat day for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Their goal is $250 and they’ve asked other buildings to participate in the event. Not to be outdone, Student Council raised $437 for the Parkland Foster Center. Gregory said almost all middle school classrooms have a Smart TV to take the place of old projectors and Smart Boards.
At the high school, he continued, there will be an industry tour day Nov. 9, sponsored by an Industry Education partnership. Students will tour multiple local industries and learn about job opportunities and internships that are available. A college road trip will be taken in November, and more than four dozen students signed up to tour Ranken Technical. Gregory reminded the board Unitec Director Jeff Cauley was named MCCTA New Director of the Year, and attended the MCCTA Fall Conference to receive his reward. Attorney Brian McNamara completed setting up the UniTec 501-c3 foundation to enhance the career and technical education center’s fundraising.
The board also:
- Changed the date of next month’s board meeting from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22.
- Heard about the successes of the high school’s e-sports program, which recently saw generous infusions from sponsors: $250 from First State Community Bank and a $750 grant from Walmart. Anodyne Security bought jerseys for team members and donated another $9,000 to buy six gaming computers for the next five years.
- Approved the loan resolution to build a house through UniTec, as part of its student program.
