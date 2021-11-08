North County amends budget, considers COVID leave

North County Board of Education members, during their October meeting, approved a budget amendment and discussed whether or not to allow full-time employees diagnosed with COVID-19 to retain their paid time off.

James “Jebo” Bullock observed the federal government no longer provides 10 days COVID-19 leave for teachers and other essential workers, and he wondered if the district would be able to absorb any sick days teachers might need to recuperate from the virus, or quarantine.

“I would like to see if we might not be able to go ahead and just to institute that ourselves so that these teachers don't have to use it, perchance they come up with COVID,” he said. “That they don’t have to use their own time.”

Board President Randy Hubbard asked if Bullock was talking about including employees’ first sick leave, or in addition to that.

“I’m talking that they don’t use their sick leave, I’m talking that we just provide them up to 10 days for COVID relief,” Bullock answered.