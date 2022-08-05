North County announces Aug. 22 school opening

The North County R-1 School District will re-open for the 2022-2023 school year on Aug. 22, with school building open houses scheduled the week before.

New students will need to register by appointment only with the Registrar’s Office at 573-431-3300, ext. 2.

Open house dates, times

NC Primary: Aug. 15, 4:30-6 p.m., PreK and ECC

Back to School Block Party: Aug. 15, 5-6:30 p.m., Kindergarten through 2nd Grade

Parkside Elementary: Aug. 16, 5-6:30 p.m., Grades 3 and 4

Intermediate: Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m., Grades 5 and 6

Middle School: Aug. 15, 6-7:30 p.m., Grades 7 and 8

High School: Aug. 17, 5-7 p.m., Grades 9-12

Building time schedules

Building time schedules will be listed in the student handbooks. Students will be allowed to enter all buildings at 7 a.m.

Breakfast/lunch program

Breakfast and lunch will be served in the cafeterias located at each attendance center. School officials request that parents encourage children to participate in the Breakfast and Lunch Program. Parents should complete a free and reduced meal application while participating in this safe provision of meal service. Applications will be available online that can be printed and in each building office to be sent home with students on Aug. 22. If students wish to purchase a la carte items in addition to the tray provided by the district, there will be a charge. Prices will be listed in each cafeteria for a la carte items.

Student costs for breakfast and lunch are:

Half-pints of milk are 75 cents.

Reduced price breakfast for all attendance centers is 30 cents. Reduced price lunch for all attendance centers is 40 cents.

For K-6 attendance centers, full-pay breakfast is $1.50 and full-pay lunch is $2.40.

For 7-12 attendance centers, full-pay breakfast is $1.50 and full-paylunch is $2.60

North County will continue to participate in the national free and reduced meals program. Families must complete a new application each school year.

Student transportation

School buses are scheduled to travel the same basic routes as last year and may be found on the district webpage (www.ncsd.k12.mo.us). Questions can be directed to the Administration Office at 431-3300, ext. 1, then ext. 3.