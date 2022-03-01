North County announces kindergarten registration

North County School District will hold registration for the 2022-2023 Early Childhood and Kindergarten classes at North County Primary Developmental Center, 405 Hillcrest Dr., Bonne Terre. There will be parking available in the lower lot in front of the building.

Dates and times for registration will be March 8 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m. and March 9 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m.

If your child attended NC Early Childhood during the 2021-22 school year you will not need to pre-register for kindergarten.

To be eligible for early childhood, your child must be 4 years old before Aug. 1.

To be eligible for kindergarten, your child must be 5 years old before Aug. 1.

Parents/Guardians of children who are 3-5 years old or approaching age 3 who suspect their child may have a developmental delay or educational disability may contact the Special Education Process Coordinator’s office at 573-431-1300 (Option 2, Option 5) to make a referral for evaluation to determine eligibility for early childhood special education services.

Please bring the following information for registration:

Child’s State Issued Birth Certificate

Immunization Record

Photo Identification

Court Documents if applicable (Proof of Guardianship, Divorce, DFS Placement, Foster Care, etc.)

Current Proof of Residency; Real Estate Tax Receipt, Utility Bill within the last 30 days (Electric, Gas, Water, or Trash), Rental Agreement or Lease Agreement will be accepted. This information must be in the same name as the parent registering the child. If you reside with another household, someone from the household with the same proof of residency, as stated above, must accompany you and complete a waiver and sign with the Notary provided by North County.

All parents/guardians will be required to complete a free and reduced lunch form.

If you do not have a state-issued birth certificate and your child was born in Missouri, please contact the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947.

Early Childhood and Kindergarten screening appointments will be made during registration.

Anyone with registration questions can contact the district registrar’s office at 573-431-3300, ext. 2005.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0