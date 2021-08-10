North County announces open house information

The North St. Francois County School District will reopen for the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 23. For more information, contact the Administration Office at 431-3300, ext. 1, then ext. 3.
New students need to register by appointment only with the Registrar’s Office at 573-431-3300, ext. 1, ext. 5. High school registration for returning students is being held this week.
Open house dates and times are:
- Primary, Aug. 16, 5-6:30 p.m. for grades 1 and 2; and Aug. 17, 5-6:30 p.m. for Kindergarten & Early Childhood
- Parkside Elementary, Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. for grades 3 and 4
- Intermediate, Aug. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. for grades 5 and 6
- Middle School, Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. for grades 7 and 8
- High School, Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m. for grades 9-12
Building time schedules
Building time schedules will be listed in the student handbooks. Students will be allowed to enter all buildings at 7 a.m.
Breakfast/lunch program
Breakfast and lunch will be served in the cafeterias located at each attendance center. School officials request that parents encourage children to participate in the Breakfast and Lunch Program. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will provide free breakfast and lunch to students again for the 2021-2022 school year pursuant to the authority in Section 2202(a) of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Parents should complete a free and reduced meal application while participating in this safe provision of meal service. Applications will be available in each building office to be sent home with students on Aug. 23. If students wish to purchase a la carte items in addition to the tray provided by the district, there will be a charge. Prices will be listed in each cafeteria for a la carte items.
Student transportation
School buses are scheduled to travel the same basic routes as last year and may be found on the district webpage, www.ncsd.k12.mo.us.