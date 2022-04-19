North County awards UniTec bids

The crowd was slim at the North County School Board meeting April 13 while board members chose a builder for UniTec Career Center’s planned annex, discussed a new policy that makes it possible to enact penalties if an employee leaves them in a lurch by resigning in the summer, and heard lively roundups of student goings-on from the superintendent and assistant superintendents.

The meeting began on a somber note, as the board had a moment of silence for the late Keith Bannister, who served the district on the board for more than 15 years.

The members also reorganized their roles on the board, a regular matter of post-election housekeeping although the newly sworn-in incumbents, Randy Hubbard and James “Jebo” Bullock, ran unopposed on April 5.

Bullock is serving as president of the board, with David Bahr serving as vice president. Julie Pratte is treasurer, David Mallow is secretary, Stacy Wilfong is Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) delegate and Alan Gremminger is the MSBA alternate delegate. Joan Kelley, executive secretary to Superintendent Katie Bockman, was cheerfully nominated and approved by all board members to retain her perennial role as recording secretary.

With their offices in order, they turned their attention to MSBA Policy GCPB, which, if approved, would make it possible, at the board’s discretion, to hold certified staff responsible for damages if they resign just before the school year begins.

"(Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brandon) Gregory and I have discussed this for many years,” Bockman said. “Many districts in our state and beyond have this type of policy that holds a contract for certified staff and can be held for liquidated damages.

“In other words, if you start resigning in the summer and try to get out of your contract, you will have a fee for that. We thought that was necessary because there’s nothing more hindering to starting the school year than to have someone resign in July or August.”

Bockman added, though, that context would matter and it would be solely at the board’s discretion if they wanted to enact the policy.

Gregory said he has consulted with many districts in the MAAA and who are members of MSBA to see how they enumerate liquidated damages.

“The fees differ from place to place,” he said. “Some people use percentages of the base salary and benefits. Some people use exact dollar amounts. I did some calculations and the dollar amounts are very similar to 2-5% as far as the fee amounts go.

"I wanted to check to make sure we weren’t posting exorbitant fees, but I also want to make sure that we weren’t undercutting where other MSBA schools stood.”

A board member asked whether there could be extenuating circumstances in which that penalty could be waived, and Bockman said, most certainly.

“It’s not mandatory, it’s just, when we get people who signed a contract with us in May, and find a better offer in June or July, they get out of their contract and we’re left with no teacher,” she said. “We’re hoping this mitigates that.”

The board approved the policy.

UniTec Director Jeff Cauley, who is busy helping the UniTec Foundation raise $118,000 to achieve a matching grant to build a construction annex for the vocational technical school, is working on a tight deadline and must raise and spend the money by May 15 to meet the requirements of the matching grant.

While the Foundation raises the money, Cauley and his staff have worked to procure bids for construction, foundation work and plumbing. The recommended bid was from Heimburger Construction of Bonne Terre, a steel building company that has completed hundreds of projects in the local, St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

“Unfortunately, we didn't get a lot of bids back because every one of these construction companies is super busy and to be honest with you, they're all scared to death to bid something because tomorrow, they may give a bid and the materials jump up dramatically,” he said. “In speaking with some of those folks, I tried to assure them that they could write that into their bid and that we would take obviously an increase in materials into consideration.”

Cauley said Heimburger Construction was the only bid and he thought the price seemed high, so in the second round of bids, which included wood structures in addition to steel, the company came back with a bid using a different steel company of similar quality. The bid for the wood structure was, according to Cauley, only a few thousand dollars within the price of the steel structure building “and I think any time you’re looking at that cost breakdown, you’re much better off going with the steel-structure building.”

Cauley said Quality Foundations of Farmington came in with the only bid for foundation work. The company had also already been awarded the bid for foundation work on a house UniTec students are building in Bonne Terre. Cauley suggested pulling out the portion for fill, which seemed high to him, and bidding it on its own, although he then expressed doubt that amount would be lower anywhere else.

He called the board’s attention to an architectural rendering of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 aspects of the project. Phase 1 is what’s of primary concern at this juncture, which is the 80x100 rectangular portion. Phase 2, he said, would be stick built by UniTec students at a later date.

“Hopefully we’ll be eligible for some grants next year,” he said.

The board approved the businesses to handle the foundation and construction of Phase 1.

Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples — who, according to a later, district Facebook post, accepted a job as superintendent of Valley R6 in Caledonia – gave his monthly report on the goings-on of pre-K through intermediate schools.

Pre-Kindergarten registration was recently completed, they had 150 kindergarten students and 89 pre-K students enrolled. They anticipate next year to have 80 pre-K students and approximately 180-200 kindergarten students for the start of school in August. Future screening dates will be April 25-26, and May 2-3. Kindergarten screening dates will be April 27-28, and May 4-5. Screenings are done by appointment through the Primary Development Center in Bonne Terre.

Samples said North County Primary School students transformed the building’s front hallway into a rainforest. “This type of experiential learning is the first step in the mind shift change for project-based learning,” Samples said. “Our students and teachers have used this exhibit to showcase that learning can occur anywhere.”

The imaginative students also engineered leprechaun traps and egg contraptions for egg drops.

“We are transforming past traditions into lifelong learning experiences that students will remember forever,” he said, adding that multiple farm animals had also visited the school during Farm Week to continue the experiential learning, and kindergarteners turned into horticulturists to learn all about different types of plants and cacti.

Parkside Elementary Counselor Amy St. John and the Special Education Department teachers got a thank you from Samples for a successful start to MAP testing, and he observed the 3rd and 4th grade music programs were a hit. High school social studies honor society students have “adopted” 3rd and 4th grade students’ classrooms for MAP testing and are providing snacks for all students.

Intermediate School is working on year-end activities, Samples reported. MAP testing for students with accommodations has started and MAC women’s basketball players were expected to visit, along with WNBA referee Natalie Sago, to discuss hard work, motivation and never giving up.

The community college’s recent science fair saw several students’ participation: Jacob Lewis participated in the Life Science Division; Jett Rekhop and Eli McFarland received honorable mention in the Physical Science Division and Taylah Lange and Luci Noice received 3rd place in the STEM division.

There were 17 winners who participated in the Art Blooms Contest and will have their art work displayed on public banners throughout the county: Khloe DeClue, Kenzie Hoffmeister, Parker Lewis, Karyn DeBlois, Kailie Declue, Sawyer Kay, Type Manzella, Hailey May, Shelby Pendleton, Mia Rizo, Dominic Whaley, Ty Davidson, Erik Henderson, Alyssa Moyers, Stella Pierce, Danni Pyeatt, and Maddox Wood.

Samples said the buses are keeping busy with district trips and making plans for summer school transportation, Parents as Teachers continues with home visits and the Comprehensive School Improvement Committee met recently for their first of three planning meetings. He said 35 district stakeholders — including teachers, instructional coaches, parents, district Chamber of Commerce members, students, and administrators — were starting the process of reviewing data and writing North County’s CSIP that will be a guiding document for the district during the next five years.

“We will have meetings on May 10 and June 7 at the NC Primary Library and Cafeteria with the hope of having the new CSIP aligned to the updated MSIP 6 standards and ready for board approval in July,” Samples said. “A big thank you to everyone serving on the committee for their service.”

Gregory said Boys Tennis was 4-1 with key victories over Farmington and Potosi last week. The Baseball Conference Tourney is May 2-7. Prom for the high school is April 30, “so be sure to steer clear of area restaurants,” he kidded.

At the Middle School, MAP testing has started and they’re planning for end-of-the-year activities.

The high school saw 28 students inducted into Rho Kappa, and four students qualified for and attended Future Business Leaders of America state competition, with Hanna Hale placing 4th in Organizational Leadership. The district hosted its annual jazz festival, with 14 bands attending and four North County students receiving Outstanding Musician awards.

Gregory said WorkKeys, an occupation test, was administered for the first time at NCHS, which gives students the opportunity to earn resume endorsements for key job skills. He said a group of seniors attended the MAC hiring fair. Seniors are looking forward to graduation on May 24.

At UniTec, a groundbreaking for the UniTec house being built in Bonne Terre will be held Aug. 12. SkillsUSA state competition had 13 teams coming away with two first-place wins, collecting eight medals. The gold medalists are invited to national competition in June.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

