North County board approves sale of bonds

During the North County School District Board of Education meeting on Jan. 21, the board approved the sale of bonds that ultimately will save the district about $400,000.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy introduced Brad M. Wegman, vice president of L. J. Hart & Company of St. Louis, who prepared the refunding proposal and explained how it can fit into the long-range plans of the district.
The refunding bond resolution authorized the sale of $6,490,000 General Obligation Refunding Bonds with reoffering yields ranging from 0.40% to 0.98% compared to reoffering yields ranging from 1.30% to 2.50% for the Series 2016 Bonds, according to Wegman.
The district reduces the future interest expense by $400,000, having previously captured $1,448,054 worth of savings with the Series 2016 Refunding Bonds that refinanced the Series 2014 Bonds.
The total savings from the original issuance of the 2014 Bonds now becomes $1,848,054 by adding the unexpected market gift of $400,000, Wegman said. This, plus the approximate savings of $8,193,962 from previous refundings and prepayments, means the district has saved $10,042,016 worth of interest expense since 1992.
Levy said he was pleased by the Board of Education’s decision. "This plan achieves significant savings and allows the District to capture better conditions in the municipal bond market for the benefit of our taxpayers," he said.
Wegman said the three most attractive features of Series 2021 refunding were: lower interest rates than in 2016; the fact that the Series 2016 Bonds have been eligible for prepayment at no penalty since March 1, 2020; and the district's ability to participate in the State of Missouri's direct deposit program.
“This program makes it possible for the district to receive an ‘AA+’ rating from S&P Global on the refunding bonds,” Wegman said.