North County board discusses weather-related concern

The North County Board of Education met Jan. 20 that, according to its minutes, took care of many housekeeping items for the beginning of the school year. They also heard updates from its assistant superintendents, who divide the grade levels between them, and heard discussion on winter closing decisions.

Board President Randy Hubbard said he received an email from a student concerned that school was in session when the temperatures were so low. Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples replied that the district uses the National Weather Service’s wind chill factor chart for guidance, which is what other districts and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also use.

Superintendent Katies Bockman said the district tries to be very diligent when making these decisions, especially during intense cold, and strives to have buses warmed in advance so students board a warm bus. She added they’re also diligent in their efforts to pick up students on time or ahead of schedule so they are not standing out in the cold for long, and they also receive a hot breakfast, a hot lunch and have a warm building to be safe for the day. She said she wanted students safe, warm and in a learning environment whenever possible.

Samples said the North County Primary is focusing on learning standards and reaching a large group of students on academic and social-emotional levels. A Breakfast Club has been started for first grade students who are performing significantly below grade level.

Samples explained the club provides an intervention meeting with the same adult, five days a week, to work on one specific skill.

“This provides instructional intervention, but allows time for our most at-risk students to build a quality relationship with an adult in a small group setting to hopefully improve academics, attendance, and create a sense of belonging,” he reported.

While some will graduate from the club to make way for other students, currently there are 21 club members getting the necessary extra attention.

Samples said Primary is presently serving 40 students with the Weekend Food Program, which is supported by a grant that Bockman pursued and won.

Some bus drivers made adjustments to the dismissal process at the Primary, reported Samples, making loading students faster and more efficient. He said the staff and faculty of the school are very appreciative.

At Parkside Elementary, Samples continued, the gifted program is planning to take a field trip to the EDvolution Center at Southeast Missouri University in March. The EDvolution Center is a high-tech learning center that covers 3D printing, lets visitors record videos and podcasts, and experience new tools and worlds in its virtual reality room. Samples said he appreciated Process Coordinator Jessica Harris for coordinating the trip that will let elementary students experience the college campus and cutting-edge facility while they learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).

At North County Intermediate, Samples said, the library is working on many updates intended to help students achieve more academic success and will also host a book fair at the beginning of February. Samples said students in the Read, Right, Run program are working on their goals to read 26 books, improving the community with 26 good deeds, and running 26.2 miles over a 26-week period.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brandon Gregory reported the 8th grade basketball tournament was scheduled for this week, with the 7th grade tournament last week. He said a group of North County Middle School teachers would be attending the Powerful Learning Conference Jan. 24-25.

At North County High School, Gregory said, the sophomore class will visit UniTec on Jan. 28 to learn about program offerings. A "Welcome Night for Incoming Freshman" will be held on Feb. 17. "A Night to Dream" will be held Feb. 11 at the Centene Center in Farmington. “The High School has seven guests with seven buddies who will attend,” he reported.

Other game dates were announced by Gregory, as well as the Heart Walk Game vs. Farmington on Friday.

Gregory congratulated Brooke Bennett of the High School Girls Wrestling team, who is currently ranked #9 in the nation in her weight class. He also wished the Cheer Squad success as they left for National Competition over last weekend. They placed seventh.

At UniTec, Gregory continued, Pathways to Teaching and Robotics classes will be touring the Bonne Terre Space Museum in the coming months. Museum Curator Earl Mullins plans to pique the interest of the Robotics students and explain what a resource the museum can be to education. UniTec Director Jeff Cauley wrote a grant and is providing Parkside Gifted Students with robotics kits as part of a joint education unit between Parkside and UniTec, with robotic students helping Parkside students with the assembly and coding processes. UniTec students are preparing for the SkillsUSA competition and UniTec Showcase Night March 1.

During the Superintendent’s Report, Bockman thanked everyone involved in creating a successful Hall of Fame Night, which North County alumni and saw great community support. Bockman invited board members to the Bonne Terre Chamber Awards Banquet on Feb. 4. She also reported she will be meeting with the district’s architects and Brockmiller Construction to plan for the next phase of bond issue-funded improvements this summer.

The district’s board members agreed to buy a 77-passenger, gas-powered, 2023 Blue Bird school bus for $101,264 and a 39-passenger, diesel-powered, 2023 Blue Bird handicap-accessible school bus for $127,594 from Central States Bus Sales.

The board adopted the calendar for the following school year; approved changes to the district’s course catalog; approved HVAC maintenance agreements with Trane to cover the high school, middle school, primary school and UniTec buildings; and agreed to sign on to the Missouri School Board Association full maintenance service agreement for the calendar year.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.