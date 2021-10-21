North County board hears concerns about vaping in school

A parent addressed the board and administrators Tuesday night at North County's October board meeting, sharing his concerns about student vaping throughout the school system. He said he’d already spoken to a few administrators about its prevalence and asked whether more could be done to prevent students from taking up the habit.

“They (school personnel) all agree that there's a huge issue with vaping in the school and it's a struggle to deal with it. I've thrown some suggestions out there that I feel might help,” he said. “I don't know, I'm not an educated person. I've asked them, maybe we send letters home to the parents that there's an issue in the school, we need your help. I suggested to Mr. (Jason) Toney (assistant middle school principal), that maybe we start some sort of club against vaping. I don't know what the students have.

“I just feel like we need to do a little more. I don't know what we can do, I just feel like the issue is still there. It's been there for a while and it's not going away.”

Board President Randy Hubbard asked, “You’re talking about the high school mostly, right?”