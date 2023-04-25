The North County R-1 Board of Education at its April meeting swore in its members elected earlier this month, determined its officers, and heard updates about each school campus from the superintendent and assistant superintendents.

Having run unopposed in the April 4 election, board members Stacy Wilfong, Julie Pratte and Alan Gremminger were sworn into office by Superintendent Katie Bockman, and then the board of directors nominated and approved the officers among themselves: James “Jebo” Bullock, president; Dave Bahr, vice president; David Mallow, secretary; Pratte, treasurer; Wilfong, MSBA Delegate; Gremminger, MSBA Alternate Delegate; Randy Hubbard, director.

The board awarded its 2023 independent audit to Catlett & Associates CPAs of St. Charles.

“We only had one bid, as you can see, that is from our current auditor,” Bockman said. “We've been pleased with what they've done and their communication with us, so we recommend a one-year period but with two, one-year renewal options.” The board unanimously approved.

Board members also approved an HVAC and ventilation bid for the UniTec Career Center annex, which came from Riley Heating and Cooling, at $119,060. It was noted they have worked for West County and Central school districts. UniTec Director Jeff Cauley said the annex was coming along, albeit a bit slower than they would have liked. Students at the trade school are helping to build the annex where they can, providing significant cost savings to the district.

The board also approved an update to MSBA Policy and Procedure 2023B, which Bockman explained was state-driven and expected to be incorporated by 2025, but North County has already put it in place.

“This is a statewide update that we will accept, and it complies with Senate Bill 681 which declares the second week of April as Holocaust Education Week. The state of Missouri has put that into place and we are doing that currently,” she said. “We've already implemented it in our classrooms. However, we don't have to until 2025, but when that stuff comes out, it's better to do it than forget it. And now we’d like that compliance reflected in our policies and procedures.”

Assistant superintendents Dr. Lori Lamb and Dr. Brandon Gregory provided overviews of the campuses they oversee. Lamb is in charge of Pre-K through Intermediate, and Gregory is in charge of Middle School, High School and UniTec Career Center.

Lamb said the Primary School is excited to host children’s book author Sharon Caples McDougle, the author of “Suit up for Launch with Shay,” on May 5 in coordination with The Space Museum’s large conference honoring women in space. “They are thrilled about this collaboration. Ms. McDougle will read her book to the entire school and autograph books for students who purchase them,” Lamb said.

Primary broke a record with its K-8 fundraiser this year, bringing in more than $11,000 to offset the costs of field trips. In other Primary news, more than 100 students have signed up for summer school.

Lamb said Parkside’s 4th Grade Music Program at the High School was set for that night. Third-grade students, Ella Allebach and Alaina Cassidy will read their Arbor Day poems Saturday at Veterans Park in Bonne Terre at 10 a.m. The Arbor Day event is sponsored by the Bonne Terre Garden Club.

At the Intermediate School, Lamb said, a St. Louis television station was going to produce a segment on the Therapy Dogs and the positive impact they have had on students. MAP testing has officially started, and students wanted to thank Centenary United Methodist Church for donating prizes for them to earn during testing.

Intermediate had 10 students compete in the Read, Write, Run Marathon in St. Louis at Forest Park. Some students will also be reading Arbor Day poems at the Bonne Terre Garden Club Arbor Day event on Saturday.

April 17 was the Art and Music Festival from 5-7:30 p.m. The fifth-grade music concerts are on May 8 starting at 5:30 p.m, and the band concert is May 11 at 6 p.m.

Assistant Superintendent Gregory provided a report on the middle and high schools.

March 2, he reported, Tower Garden expert Stephen Ritz delivered an assembly for students in Lee Ann Fulton’s and Melinda Wheeler’s classes in conjunction with the Tower Garden program. Students learned about healthy food choices and “thoroughly enjoyed” Ritz’s conversational style, Gregory said.

On April 7, teachers took part in an “Adult Easter Egg Hunt” sponsored by the office. Teachers searched for eggs containing coupons to various businesses. Gregory thanked Taco Bell, Burger King, and Pasta House for their donations.

Gregory said Introduction to Strength and Conditioning was being reviewed as a course to add, since the district’s middle school is one of few that did not offer the class.

The high school came out on top in the Heart Walk Challenge, raising $11,126.16. “Thank you to all the buildings that participated and community members who contributed,” Gregory said. “Special thanks to Mr. [Wayne] Sheets and student council for all their hard work.”

Both vocal and instrumental music groups performed at their yearly state assessment performances. All vocal and instrumental groups received the highest possible rating in all categories, Gregory said.

Rho Kappa, the national social studies honor society, inducted 23 new members on April 2.

Gregory noted Spring Fling was April 20, prom was April 22 and graduation is May 23.

The UniTec Career Center Foundation Golf Tournament was set for April 15 at Terre du Lac Country Club. The UniTec house that students are building is secure and students were tackling the interior next.

The vocational technical school saw 32 students travel to the state competition for SkillsUSA. “We will recognize these participants and the state championship winners at the May meeting,” Gregory said.

Bockman, in her report to the board, said quite a few capital projects were about to be undertaken. “They aren’t the most exciting projects, but they’re improvements that were definitely needed,” she said, noting the parking lots of the intermediate and high schools were going to be updated in places, flooring would be replaced in some areas of the buildings, new gutter systems would be installed at UniTec and the middle school, the high school and middle school gyms would be painted, and they’re hoping to get the middle School gym floor replaced.

Bockman said Desloge Chamber of Commerce donated $500 toward the district students’ participation in Special Olympics in Cape Girardeau, and in Farmington on May 9. U.S. Tool Group was nominated by Farmington and North County school districts to receive the state’s Breaking Traditions Award for the tool-casting company’s dedication to promoting education and industry. A group will travel to Jefferson City to see the Farmington firm receive the award at the governor’s mansion.