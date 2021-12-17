North County Cheerleaders celebrating state championship win

Usually, it’s the cheerleaders sending up the biggest cheer, but this past week, North County School District’s Raider fans were thunderously cheering for the high school cheerleaders. They moved on from regional-champ placing at Lindenwood University this fall to clinch this year’s state championship last weekend during the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association state competition at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Cheerleader Makayla Rector, a senior, said the feeling when she heard their win announced last Saturday was almost indescribable.

“I cannot explain the rush that went through my body whenever I heard the announcer say we were first,” she said. “It took a lot of practice, perfecting, and critiquing, but it all paid off in the long run. This year has been different from all other years because our drive to win is huge. I couldn't be more thankful for my teammates putting in their all so we can all enjoy this achievement together.”

Cheerleader Emi Ealick, a senior, said she felt a win in her bones on the morning of competition.

“We all woke up around the same time and told each other good morning, I knew that we were going to have a good day,” she said. “From the bus ride to the practice room to performing on the mat with my best friends, I couldn't imagine doing anything else. When awards came and we sat in our circle holding hands I could just feel that, no matter what we placed, we all were going to be happy for each other.”

Ealick said the hand-holding quickly turned to hand-squeezing in anticipation of their category’s winners being named.

“Then it got down to the top two, we all took a deep breath and then heard our name for first place and the feeling was indescribable. I was so happy and proud of everyone,” she said. “We all worked super hard this year, in and out of the practice rooms. The difference between this team and others is that we all wanted it, we all want those first-place banners, we all wanted the other to succeed. I honestly couldn't ask for a better team, I love them all and I'm so proud.”

Cheerleading Head Coach Tia Cunningham said she couldn’t be happier that North County was able to rise to the top of the eight schools in their division.

“We were a little worried about a few of the schools — Smithville and Bolivar and Marshfield,” she said. “We were competing against schools from all over the state, but those were the three that were pretty close in score with us at regionals. So we knew they were going to be trying to take over that spot.”

The 2021 State Champions in 3A Large will move on to the NCA All-Star National Championship, Feb 25-27 in Dallas. They’re not resting on their laurels, Cunningham said.

“This group of girls has had the drive since the beginning. So I mean, winning state was definitely rewarding, but it was even better as a coach to watch them succeed on their accomplishments,” she said. “They set goals and they deserved it, with as much hard work as they put in.

Cunningham said the team has overcome illness and injury among a few of the members, but collectively, they never let it distract them from their ultimate goal.

“Our athletic director, Chad Mills, said he’s not sure North County cheerleaders have ever brought home the state championship before, and I’ve not heard of a state win, either,” she said. “We’ve won regionals four times and made it to state, but this year, we got it. I could not be prouder of them.”

Mills said he was elated for the team. "North County Athletics has had a really great fall, so this carries on the tradition of success we've seen this season," he said. "I think it's a testament to the leadership in the program and the competitive spirit among the team members."

Cunningham is the head coach, assisted by coaches Paul Fritch, Kaitlin Rosa and Madi Jones.

North County’s Cheerleaders include: Kayla Lord, Emi Ealick, Makayla Rector, Alexis Callahan, Macy McCarty, Arianna Slover, Gillian Rouggly, Emma LaChance, Lindsey Nichols, Gracie Arnold, Olivia Carrow, Hailey Suess, Rose Martinez, Terra Fenwick, Jayden Smith, Hannah Holdman and Myah Richter.

Lord, a senior, earlier this week said she was still “in shock about winning.”

“It was just an amazing award to have finally received. We all worked so hard and it really paid off. This year I think it was different because we were really confident,” she said. “Normally, we have to change a lot of things in between regionals and state which is very stressful, but I think what really pulled us through was our confidence compared to last year.”

Senior Alexis Callahan said the team had been hungry for a state title since her freshman year, “and finally as a senior, I get to be a part of a team that’s accomplished it. I have never been a part of a more dedicated program. North County's cheer team is different from the rest because we are taught to give it everything we have and put emphasis on the little things.

“I am so proud of all of my teammates and I can't wait for Dallas.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.